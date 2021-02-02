The mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in alleged under-reporting by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The NY GOP's attempts to get records are hampered by NY State Democrats blocking subpoenas that indicated no transparency.

Months back, NYC was the locus of the outbreak killing many people in their homes and nursing homes. Now, the virus is back, retaking lives in the Democrat-led state.

Lack of transparency

During the affair, one incident is when NYC DEMS shut off a GOP member's microphone while speaking. The Republicans' attempt in New York to get in records from the nursing homes was frustrated by DEMS. Sources say that they were preventing a subpoena from obtaining the proof of Democrat mismanagement, reported the Blaze.

The nursing home scandal caused by the alleged handling of the pandemic was lacking based on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's performance. In the heart of the scandal is the real number of those who died from COVID in these homes.

Transparency in the exact number of deaths is what is essential to ascertain how many died. But an inaccurate reporting is not helpful to craft a better response.

Sen. Thomas O'Mara of the GOP made the motion to get the record via court orders. It would help to assess how much was allegedly mishandled by the New York governor. Concerning the deaths, accountability should be considered if fatalities were preventable.

O'Mara made the motion last Monday during a virtual meeting in the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations auspices. With Democrats blocking, a subpoena is not a proactive move.

The New York State Attorney general's report

The alleged "Nursing Home" scandal exposed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's misinterpretation of the pandemic's actual conditions in New York.

Last Thursday, the governor was rebuked by a report that blasts his handling and mismanagement coming from the attorney general's office of the State of New York, that had a lot to say. One of them is repeating the accusation that actual numbers were swept under the rug, not the actual deaths. Many of the victims were from nursing homes with a population very susceptible to the coronavirus.

Democrats, instead of allowing the motion to move forward, hindered the motion to subpoena the records needed. Plus, it was O'Hara who was muted by the DEMS during the virtual session.

According to Sen. James Skoufis, O'Mara ambushed him and said everything was out of the procedure.

O' Mara countered that the DEMS should stop what they are doing and act on the governors' performance.

Based on the NY attorney general and the Investigations Committee report, disapproval of the motion to send subpoenas for records is deplorable in Governor Cuomo's testimony and how his administration has failed its legislative responsibility. Democrat's not owing to their governors' error and keeping it under wraps is an injustice.

Cuomo's failure

Democrats blocking subpoena helps those responsible for the botched response, only making things worse.

