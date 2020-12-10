The CCP virus caused the pandemic and lockdowns, which measures in the United States are taken to control it. On December 9, it was the day with the most casualties.

A total of 3,000 people died from the Chinese Communist Party virus that has infected humanity. It is another instance that has been cited as the worst toll in weeks.

The coronavirus from indicators will be spread easier indoors, which is a concern. The coming of wintertime is a concern as activities will be mostly indoors and speculated to add to more people sick from COVID-19. When the outbreak stops, no one knows, reported The Epoch Times.

Based on data from the COVID-19 Tracking project, about a total of 3,054 people were part of the death toll on December 9.

On average, the U.S. has a projected 206,000 new daily infections in the past week. Sources estimate that 2,200 or more died a day, with 104,000 patients hospitalized on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID patients is 20,922 in intensive care units, with 7,624 severe cases hooked to ventilators. Since the outbreaks start, there have been 280,000 patients killed by the CCP virus. Many are hoping for a reprieve from casualties.

Vaccines are coming soon.

A poll was done to check how a vaccine will be received several startling results that are unexpected. Skeptics think the vaccines for the virus is not wholly accepted by many; some doubts exist. In one-fourth of U.S. adults surveyed said they are not getting the shot, with the same number unsure is their answer.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will convene to deliberate if Pfizer can get a mandate for emergency use.

An alarming trend of more cases and the death toll is cited despite wearing masks in the United States. Urban areas having the most compliance is where transmission of the coronavirus is faster. The wearing of masks is 97% in San Francisco, New York City, and Metro areas of D.C. In other locations, like 96 % in Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, and Philadelphia; 95% in Chicago; and 94% in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, based on the Delphi data group at Carnegie Mellon University.

There is a deal in Congress's works to make a relief package that will give Americans a $600 payment to tide over the pandemic.

Iowa is the site of more cases that have resulted in death, especially the rural areas in the counties. One of those Iowa counties is O'Brien, with a population of 13,800, 42 deaths were attributed to the virus.

According to Ty Rushing of the Northwest Iowa Review, the managing editor said that the obituaries were increasing in the paper.

According to sources, in another Iowa county, Harrison has had 47 deaths again caused by the virus. Their total population density is 14,000 people; casualties came from nursing homes in Dunlap too.

Dunlap City Clerk Meredith Van Houten mentioned that the small town of 950 has a link to the deceased victims.

The CCP virus is still taking its toll, even science cannot decipher it, and vaccines are a shot in the dark.

