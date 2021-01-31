With a track record of picking the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian lawmakers backed up the World Health Organization, climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny as the nominees for this year's award for individuals who conferred the greatest benefit to humankind in terms of promoting peace.

One of the five Nobel Prizes established by Swedish industrialist and inventor Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Peace Prize is a prestigious award that gets its candidates from thousands of people around the world, which is proposed by eligible members of parliaments worldwide or even by former winners, and in the past years, the winner was backed by the Norwegian lawmakers.

The nomination which closes on Sunday does not imply any endorsement coming from the committee of the Nobel.

Moreover, the Director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, Henrik Urdal shared a stunning pattern that since 2014, the lawmakers from Norway have the eventual laureate as their nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize with the exception only in 2019, TODAY reported.

In addition, the body that decides the winners of the prestigious award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, did not comment give any comment regarding the nominations as they continue keeping the identities of the nominators and the nominees for 50 years.

However, despite the decision of anonymity from the committee, still, the nominators can choose to reveal their chosen individuals.

According to Reuters, based on their survey among Norwegian lawmakers, the nominees include Navalny, Thunberg, and the WHO.

The World Health Organization joined the set of Nobel Peace Prize nominees by the lawmakers from Norway because of its COVAX program, which gave poor countries the security of acquiring coronavirus vaccines because of the fair access that they have employed.

Also, Greta Thunberg popped on the list of Norwegian lawmakers after being named as one of the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis.

Her campaigning group, Fridays for Future, which she co-founded also got a nod.

While, Russian academics nominee, Alexei Navalny, was named for his efforts for peaceful democratization of Russia by former minister of Norway Ola Elvestuen.

Other Nominees

On the other hand, the fight against coronavirus is at the center, which puts the GAVI vaccine alliance also on the list of nominees.

Geir Sigbjoern Toskedal, one among the nominator, shared that among other names were Veronika Tsepkalo, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and Maria Kolesnikova, as they were noticed not only in their fight for a fair election but also for serving as an inspiration for peaceful resistance.

Another nominee is Jette Christensen, which was named by a group of Polish judges who defend civil rights, IUSTITIA, and by the human rights group Hungarian Helsinki Committee, The Straits Times reported.

The Norwegian politician, Christensen emphasized that her nomination for this year's Nobel Peace Prize was a fight for democracy preservation as a form of government in Europe.

On the other hand, the United States of America-based Committee nominated NATO, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and the United Nations refugee agency or the UNCHR for this year's award.



