Trump received a fourth Nobel Peace Prize nomination for his endeavors to end the advent of wars, build up peace, unity, and stability.

Why Was Trump Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize?

"It is hard to imagine a president of the United States from the last decades, or a current head of state, who would deserve more the Committee's recognition in 2021 than President Trump for his effort to build peace in the world," according to Laura Huhtasaari, the Finnish member of the European Parliament who penned the nomination letter, reported DISRN.

Huhtasaari expounded that United States President Donald Trump has nearly completed his reign without involving the U.S. in a new foreign dispute. He also withdrew troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

This 2020, the president was not awarded the peace prize. He was nominated for peacemaking attempts, particularly the peace deal between Israel and Gulf Nations.

Huhtasaari quoted the Abraham Accords for peace offers for Arab Gulf nations and Israel. She remarked that Trump had "maintained nationwide cohesion and secured regulation and order," reported US Headlines News.

Huhtasaari's letter was the most recent in a rising push in Europe and other parts of the globe for Trump to be granted the prize, reported Fox News.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump Returns to Campaigning Publicly

The letter sent to the Nobel Committee indicated, "Trump's nomination is in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country," reported New York Post.

Any person could be up for nomination for the award so long as they qualify for specific basic criteria.

Huhtasaari remarked four notable undertakings by Trump in his presidential reign. He withdrew thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, served nearly a complete term without prompting a new war, maintained national solidarity and secured law and order by having a steadfast stance against damaging social movements, and initiated full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Bahrain.

The letter was the Republican candidate's fourth formal endorsement to be granted the honor. The recipient is deliberated by a five-person Nobel Committee designated by the Norwegian Parliament.

Although he was nominated as well for the award this year, the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme (WFP) "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict," reported Sputnik News.

A Norwegian Parliament member first nominated Trump for his role in the mediation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Related Article: 2nd Presidential Debate Officially Canceled For Health and Safety Reasons

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.