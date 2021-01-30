The COVID-19 might affect male fertility, according to the journal Reproduction new study that has been published. If affected by the disease, the quality of a man's sperm can probably impact his fertility.

Researchers stated in the journal Reproduction that the viral disease-which had engulfed the globe, taking nearly 2.2 million lives-can cause increased sperm cell death, affecting male fertility, inflammation, and so-called oxidative stress.

However, experts commenting on the study said the virus's potential to compromise male fertility remains unproven.

Moreover, experts who were not involved in the analysis were immediately suspicious of the report's conclusion and urged caution in over-generalizing the results of the test.

The SARS-CoV-2 causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, especially in the elderly and those with underlying medical issues. The disease, spread by respiratory droplets, affects the lungs, kidneys, bowels, and heart.

Earlier studies have shown it can also affect male reproductive organs, hinder sperm cell growth and disrupt reproductive hormones. Often present in the testicles are the same receptors the virus uses to enter lung tissue.

However, the impact of the virus on men's ability to reproduce remained unknown. In 84 men with COVID-19, a study was performed at 10-day intervals for 60 days and was compared with 105 healthy men.

The study matched the age of 105 fertile men diagnosed with the coronavirus to 84 fertile men with COVID-19. Their semen were examined for 60 days at 10-day intervals.

Sperm cells showed a large increase in signs of inflammation and oxidative stress, a chemical imbalance that can destroy DNA and proteins in the body, in COVID-19 patients.

ALSO READ: State Attorneys General Remind Biden Any Unconstitutional Actions Will Not Go Unchallenged

COVID-19 study to male fertility, the disease could:

Due to the high expression of ACE2 receptors in the testis, male reproductive organs are attacked and cause temporary or permanent tissue damage. The key "entry-point" by which the SARS-CoV-2 invades the cells of the body is ACE2 receptors.

They are interfering with the development of sex hormones and sperm.

They cause inflammation and lead to erectile dysfunction. It is a possible signal of poor cardiovascular and pulmonary health.

It contributes to stress that threatens both reproductive and sexual health and fertility.

If taken together, the disease could pose a "global threat to male fertility potential," according to the study. An increasing number of studies indicate that men are more likely than women to be seriously affected by COVID-19.

Since Covid-19 emerged, scientists have concentrated mainly on keeping patients alive by avoiding the most deadly effects of the illnesses. However, some focus turned towards the less apparent effects of the novel coronavirus, including those on sexual and reproductive systems.

Meanwhile, men are considered to be more likely to die from COVID-19. These deaths are caused by viral load and the immune system's reaction, studies indicate, but may also be related to genetics or sex hormones.

It's best to wear a mask, wash your face, and maintain your distance as studies continue.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.