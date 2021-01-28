GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., faces backlash after a CNN review of her Facebook page revealed that she allegedly liked posts urging for violence against Democrats while promoting extremist conspiracy theories.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is on fire over old Facebook posts

Greene repeatedly went on fire for her past support of QAnon conspiracy theory as well as liking comments saying that "through removal or death, doesn't matter, as long as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Goes" and "a bullet to the head would be quicker" than removing Pelosi, as per CNN review.

According to NBC News, the Representative also responded to a user who suggested former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama be hanged and say, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

In a speech posted on Facebook Live, Marjorie Taylor Greene said the House Speaker was "guilty for treason," a crime punishable by death. Posts were dated 2018 and 2019 when she was not yet running for office. The Facebook posts reviewed have not yet been verified as they were deleted.

Greene called a school shooting survivor a coward for refusing to talk to her

On Wednesday, a video posted to YouTube circulated online, showing the GOP representative berating gun control to a school shooting survivor in Parkland, Florida, activist David Hogg, in 2018. The video shows Greene following and records Hogg in Washington calling him a "coward" for refusing to debate her over gun policies.

The lawmaker repeatedly questioned the legitimacy of mass shootings. She also suggested the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017 might have been staged by gun control activists, based on another video. Moreover, Greene promoted a conspiracy theory about Clinton, a top aide, and child murder and mutilation, in another Facebook post.

Ahead of the CNN story, the representative called the report in a tweet on Tuesday "a hit piece focused on her time before she ran for political office." The Republican lawmaker said she had teams of people managing her pages over the years. "Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views," she added.

Greene did not clarify if the old Facebook posts in question, all less than five years old, reflect her views. But the GOP lawmaker claims reporters were "trying to cancel her and silence her voice by taking old Facebook posts from random users.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene served in Congress for only a few weeks and has faced calls from some colleagues to resign over the spread of "false" information regarding the election in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot this month. Greene has denounced the violence, but she blamed the media and the left as per CNBC.

