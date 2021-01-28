Claudia Conway's censored picture was posted on the social media account of her mom, Kellyanne. The authorities are looking for the one responsible for it.

The daughter of a political personality had her undressed picture posted on her mom's Twitter account.

According to reports, the 16-year-old Claudia found its way to fleets that is Twitter's version of ephemeral stories. One of the unusual circumstances is how the image even got on the Twitter account of Kellyanne Conway, the ex-senior counselor to the former president Trump, reported Oxygen.

As it went, the post was deleted fast enough but not before a few saw the post. They reported it to Twitter, and some outlets like BuzzFeed had a part in the scandal.

Details of the scandal: TikTok and more

Claudia told her TikTok followers that the already deleted post has been saved by some people, uploaded to Twitter by users. She said that the upload happened and gave explanations about the incident.

She added the picture is several months old already, and her mom took her phone as well. Adding that her mom always gets her mobile phone and the topless image stored on it.

Furthermore, Kellyanne's daughter suggested that it was her mother who accidentally posted the picture, or someone just hacked her mobile phone. Mentioning that she is now disengaging from social media to work on her relationship with her mom. Next, Claudia started talking in expletives that are not polite language.

Initially, Claudia Conway had reservations that it might have been her mother, posting by mistake. Later she told her TikTok fans it was a hack, not her mom's doing. Chief of police for the Alpine Police Department, Chris Belcolle, informed the outlet that local officials would examine the actual photo.

Chief Belcolle stated concerning the scandal of Kellyanne Conway's daughter. He said that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office underway spearheads a probe adding no extra information about the case cannot be released at this time.

The New York Post report that four officers were at Kellyanne's Alpine residence last Tuesday. The officers spent an hour at the Conway's before wrapping up and leaving.

The outlet took time to seek out Elizabeth Rebein, who works with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, through an email. A response to the emailed says the Conway investigation has been given to the Prosecutor's office. Also, all the Conway family members are coordinating with the investigation.

The New Jersey Department of Children and Families issued an official statement, which informed another outlet covering the developing story. Since the victim is a minor, they are investigating all aspects of the Conway case.

More developments

In a recent interview with the victim, she said investigators from the department had visited several times. But complained that each visit had nothing new to add to the case.

Claudia Conway has a notoriety for her comments about her mom's political career on the TikTok platform. She has posted videos of her home life and her thoughts about their mother/daughter relationship. There are no new developments about the censored picture yet.

