Moderna says the new variant of the virus, and the Covid vaccine tends to function more successfully in infectious strains.

New Variant of the Virus to Be Neutralized with Same COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna said it assumes that its COVID-19 vaccine is successful against new coronavirus strains. However, it will test a new booster shot aimed at the piece found in South Africa after testing showed that it might minimize the antibody response.

Early laboratory tests indicate that antibodies activated by the vaccine will identify the new variant and battle them. For people who have been vaccinated, further tests are required to ensure this is valid. In a variety of nations, the latest versions have been spreading rapidly.

Changes or mutations have been experienced, meaning they can infect human cells more quickly than the coronavirus's initial strain that began the pandemic. Experts think the UK strain, which emerged in September, could be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

In a press release on Monday, the U.S.-based biotech company said the move came out of "an abundance of caution," after preliminary laboratory testing indicated that its shot developed a weaker immune response to that new variant.

Scientists found that there was a sixfold reduction in the neutralizing capacity of the vaccine against the variant, called B.1.351 than against earlier types of the coronavirus, Moderna reported, in laboratory experiments involving checking whether blood from people who had received the vaccine could still fend off various variants of coronavirus.

In the United Kingdom, there was no loss in neutralization levels against a particular new variant, called B.1.1.7, which was first described. It is assumed that both types are more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Moderna said that the antibody levels produced by its vaccine "remain above levels that are expected to be protective" despite the decrease in neutralizing antibodies against B.1.351. Nevertheless, it said it was going to begin testing whether adding a booster dose to its current two-dose regimen could further increase the levels of neutralizing antibodies and that it was going to start investing.

Moderna said it is looking at whether a booster shot might be made available in the future, either from its current vaccine or from a new photo developed to protect against the South African strain, if evidence were to arise that safety has deteriorated.

Moderna's announcement takes on a nuance that scientists have been trying to emphasize as vaccines' concerns and the new variant have increased. Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech immunization develop such intense levels of immune immunity that they should be able to tolerate any decrease in their efficacy without really losing their ability to prevent people from becoming sick, producing higher levels of antibodies on average than people recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

For the B.1.1.7 variant, first recognized in the UK, there was no effect on the level of neutralizing antibodies developed by the shots, which bind to the virus and prevent it from entering human cells.

But there was a sixfold decrease in the neutralizing antibody amount for the South African version, B.1.351.

