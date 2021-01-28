The Philadelphia 76ers escaped a thriller against the Los Angeles Lakers, as Harris' game-winner separated the scoreboard, 107-106, with only three seconds remaining at the shot clock and secured the best home record in the league at 9-1 for the Sixers, Wells Fargo Center.

Escaping a Home Loss

Harris' game-winner did not only stabilize the Sixers record at home but also snapped the 10-0 road record of the visiting team Los Angeles Lakers and improved their league record to 13-6 and 4-1 in the last five games, NBC Sports reported.

The Purple and Gold squad came roaring back to take over the driver seat of the game in the last seconds of the game despite being down by 12-points with less than 4 minutes in the game,

Anthony Davis' cut to the basket put the Lakers ahead by a point coming from a delivery from LeBron James in a bounce to pass, feeding 'the Brow'inside the paint.

However, with three seconds remaining at the clock, Tobias Harris' game-winner at the midrange puts the dagger at the hearts of the Lakers.

In the Opening quarter, Philadelphia star center, Joel Embiid set the tone early for the sixers with 13 points in the first period, overwhelming the frontcourt of the Lakers early in the game.

The good start of Embiid did not also put pressure on the Lakers' big men but also opened up a driving lane for co-star Ben Simmon.

Simmons abused the opening and ended up with a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, as he set up shooters throughout the game every time that the Lakers' interior defense reacts.

Harris' game-winner was the most important shot for the Sixers but the star forward also hit well-timed baskets throughout the game which cut a number of possible momentum swings and Lakers runs.

According to Bleacher Report, down the stretch, a driving Embiid to the basket was fouled by LeBron.

The foul which ended up as the first flagrant foul from LeBron since 2014, teammates and coaches of the Sixers center look worried as Embiid slammed on the floor with his back first.

But Embiid continued to play the game and anchored the paint defense for the Sixers.

On the other hand, despite keeping the purple and gold squad within the striking distance, the offensive back up for LeBron arrived a little too late as they only made their presence felt when there are only around four minutes remaining in the clock and down by double-digit.

Davis was the only Laker in double digits entering the fourth quarter, CBS Sports reported.

The Lakers gained confidence not expecting that Harris' game-winner would end their streak and cost them the game.

The backcourt combo of Alex Caruso and Dennis Schroder sparked the Lakers' offense with an 8-0 run, closing the gap.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis were then the recipients of the beautiful dishes coming from LeBron James which put the Lakers up by one.

However, Harris' game-winner wiped away the comeback orchestrated by Lebron James and the supposed game-winning shot from Anthony Davis.

LeBron finished the game with 36 points, 6 Rebounds, and 6 assists but it was not enough to stop the Sixers squad who holds the best home record in the league with 9-1.

