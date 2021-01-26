The Los Angeles Lakers leaned to LeBron James' Season-high 46 points to extinguished the blazing Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-108 in Monday's showdown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The King continued to show his dominance at year 18 as 'The King' led the way with a brilliant performance for a squad of Purple and Gold, who have won their third straight game and improved to a 14-4 standing, with an unblemished 10-0 on the road.

Despite Andre Drummond anchoring the offense and defense for the Cavaliers, it was not enough to lift Cleveland from a now 8-9 record, who lose their second straight game.

The opening quarter seemed nostalgic for LeBron as he was his vintage self on Monday, setting the tone against his former team.

LeBron's Season High 46-points

The King LeBron's season-high poured in 17 points in the first quarter, as he caught fire from the rainbow territory early in the game, dropping four long bombs and a long fadeaway mid-range jumper, Bleacher Report reported.

He also orchestrated the offense for the Lakers as he dishes dimes to Montrezl Harrell and his teammates.

While LeBron displayed a dominating performance early in the game, his teammates seem like started the game on the wrong foot as they were not able to maximize their quick start.

The Purple and Gold squad, aside from James started from an ugly 2-of-17 shooting behind the three-point line in the first three-quarters of the game, as Anthony 'The Brow' Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both have struggled on the floor.

Moreover, according to Reuters, Marc Gasol also found himself no chance against Andre Drummond who muscled his way inside the paint.

As a result, the Los Angeles Lakers found themselves behind the home team, despite Montrzel Harrell providing some spark coming off the bench.

In the final five minutes of the game, LeBron's season-high performance started to be cemented as he took over in the crunch time.

The King dropped long bombs including a shot from the logo, showing his evolving range.

LeBron also made his presence felt inside the paint as he muscled his way for layups. After draining a step-back three, LeBron dishes an assist to Davis for a dunk.

LeBron also put the finishing touches for the Lakers as sealed the game with a three.

Cavaliers Putting Up a Fight

Despite seeing themselves at the bottom of the power rankings coming this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are proving themselves as they are pulling off unexpected wins throughout the regular season, as they already turned some heads after their back-back victories against the Powerhouse Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Friday.

After draining a running triple before halftime, Cedi Osman started hot in the second half as he dropped long bomb after long bomb, BBC reported.

Collin Sexton also made his presence felt as he drives his way to the basket and dishes dimes to Andre Drummond inside the paint and even recorded a double-double before the half of the action ends.

The performance of Drummond and Osman put the Cavaliers within the striking distance but The King answered it, setting LeBron's Season.



