People will always where they were a year ago on January 26, 2020, as they heard the news about Kobe Bryant's death anniversary, as family and friends remembered the 'Black Mamba.'

Kobe Bryant's Death Anniversary

According to USA Today, Golden State Warriors Head coach, Steve Kerr shared that a lot of guys dropped to the floor and started crying.

Kerr also mentioned while remembering what happened a year ago, that they were still for 10 minutes, they all just sat there in silence as it was one of the worst moments of their lives.

The Golden State head coach also shared that he does not think any of them will ever forget that day.

As the family and fans all over the world now looked back at the things that the 'Black Mamba' have done to the community, and to the lives of every individual who crossed with his life despite the fact that those who knew Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who died are still trying to make sense of the crash, as are those who were fans of the NBA legend, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The Black Mamba Legacy

Despite a year of absence, the legacy of Kobe Bryant continues, through his Sports Academy, fans, fellow NBA Players, and family.

Sports Academy

The organization changed its name maybe, but its mission remains the same even until now, the Kobe Bryant Death Anniversary, as Sports Academy CEO, Chad Faulkner shared that they have found a common ground where they could at least go and be in any environment that they all loved and do the things that they love to get better at.

Faulkner also added that they have found the right meeting place for some good healing to happen.

Outpouring Love

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the champion season of Kobe with the Aces, despite being saddened by the tragedy which happened a year ago, his former teammates and coaches gave their prayers to their 'Bean.'

In addition, more than hundreds of murals have been painted across the world, in the Philippines, fans even painted a basketball court with a mural of Kobe Bryant hugging Gianna at the center court, The Washington Post reported.

NBA Remembering the Black Mamba

The influence of Kobe Bean Bryant, runs deep the league as many of the players in this generation grew up watching Bryant and modeling aspects of their game after him.

Even Warriors star Steph Curry shared that Bryant was their generation's Jordan in terms of iconic moves.

Moreover, several months before his death in 2020, the former Los Angeles Lakers star invited NBA Players to his exclusive and now considered legendary mini-camp.

Even now, the players who were able to attend the mini-camp still talk regarding the honor and the lesson that they have learned from Black Mamba himself.

For Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Harris even dropped everything on his schedule in order to make it happen, as it is an opportunity to learn from his idol.

That is why when he got the call, he was all in.

