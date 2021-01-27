Wes Anderson is one of the film industry's greatest living auteurs, as his films are shot in a way that makes them look as if they are cartoons that came to life, which is an aesthetic with which cinephiles have been enamored over the years.

There are only a few directors in the history of cinema with a trademark style. Anderson's meticulous eye for detail and visual aesthetic has seen him become one of the world's most prolific filmmakers. The director spent the last 30-plus years creating a signature style. It is easy to recognize a Wes Anderson movie by its costumes, color schemes, and tone.

Anyone with a pair of eyes can appreciate the uniforms (due to his characters never appearing to change clothes that much), the bespoke Monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage, the outlandish, reason-be-damned plans, and the signature deadpan facial expressions of beloved characters. Notice how the characters walk in a straight line and how everything follows a rigid four to a five-color palette, reported Wonder.

Auteur Wes Anderson's Masterpieces

Here are overviews for every Wes Anderson film:

1. 'Bottle Rocket' (1996)

Wes Anderson's initial film started life as a 20-minute black and white short, accessible on YouTube. He collaborated with fellow Texans, Owen, and Luke Wilson, who play friends Anthony and Dignan trying their damndest to get mixed up in local crime, reported NME.

The output sees Anderson's well-documented quirks arising to shine.

2. 'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

This film does not work despite having the vigor of other Anderson films. It is unmistakably an output of the director, but it tends to showcase Anderson's worst tendencies, including obvious visual symbolism (the guys casting off their baggage), reducing minorities down to stereotypes, and characters whose idiosyncrasies skew into the cringeworthy, according to Collider.

Its saving grace is that there is an apparent heart that beats beneath all the flourishes.

Anderson's breakout feature is "Rushmore." The movie stars Anderson favorites Bill Murray and Jason Scwartzman. It was delightfully ahead of its time, seeing Anderson become the poster boy for quirky independent cinema.

The movie has a laugh-out-loud sense of humor while simultaneously dark and poetic.

4. 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2002)

"The Royal Tenenbaums" is the archetypal Wes Anderson film. It showcases the fountain of comedy and tragedy he is capable of finding in dysfunctional families.

Gene Hackman plays the character of Royal Tenenbaum -- the long-absent and peculiar patriarch of a formerly famous family of kid geniuses. His return and successive attempt to make amends with his already-grown children alter their lives and everyone else's around them.

5. 'Isle of Dogs (2018)'

The film is excellent alongside its many layers of visual splendor.

Its pacing is at a breakneck speed with the director's vision of an alternate-future Japan features a villainous mayor who decrees all dogs should be isolated to nearby Trash Island due to an outbreak of "Snout Fever." Troubled over losing his pooch, the mayor's ward pilots a plane out to Trash Island and end up crash landing. A team of mangy mutts rescue him and assist in his search for the missing dog.

