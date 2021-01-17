The much-anticipated sequel of the Disney film "Enchanted" will soon be in the works, with characters of both Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams slated to return. The reports were confirmed by the "Grey's Anatomy" actor on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

Dempsey also revealed that the sequel, titled "Disenchanted," will be set a decade following the initial film.

'Disenchanted'

Dempsey divulged some updates about the long-overdue sequel, including when they will begin filming.

According to Dempsey, "I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together. There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring," reported Newslanes.

Dempsey added, "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting." He also lauded Amy Adams' acting, reported Pakistan Post.

"Disenchanted" will premiere on Disney+.

Disney revealed its plans for "Disenchanted" in December 2020 during a call with investors.

Director Adam Shankman told the investors on the call that the second film is about the lead character Giselle 10 years later, asking, "What is happily ever after?"

The 55-year-old lauded co-actor Amy Adams, who played his romantic interest, fairytale princess Giselle, in the first film.

Dempsey remarked: "Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of," reported Female First.

The original film blended live-action with animation. It featured the enchanting original music we have all come to expect from Disney films.

Dempsey starred opposite Amy Adams in the 2007 musical romantic comedy as attorney Robert Philip.

Adams played Giselle, a princess who was banished to New York City by an evil queen (played by Susan Sarandon) prior to her wedding to Prince Edward (played by James Marsden).

One may be thinking that a sequel cannot do justice to the original film without Amy Adams' captivating, sing-songy presence and Patrick Dempsey's flummoxed charm. Now, a whopping 14 years after the 2007 first movie release, the sequel has been confirmed.

Disney confirmed the news a few weeks ago that Adams would come back for "more fantastical fun," Dempsey's confirmation also made it official.

A spring shoot date may feel quite optimistic at the time, taking into account COVID-19 cases and daily fatalities being at an all-time high, the fact that the sequel is basically slated to begin production ASAP is likely welcome news for fans of the 2007 film.

The original "Enchanted" film transported stereotypical Disney Princess Giselle from her animated storybook world and into the bustling New York City, where she meets disillusioned divorce lawyer Robert and his daughter organ (played by Rachel Covey).

"Happy ever after" is certainly a question we have all asked ourselves at one point, especially during the tumultuous year brought upon by the advent of COVID-19.

We cannot wait for Giselle and Robert to provide us with answers.

