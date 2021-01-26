Disney is barring four of their classic films from children under age seven's Disney+ accounts. They cited the films depicting negative representations and/or mistreatment of cultures or people.

Disney Films Blocked for Children Under 7

"Peter Pan," "The Aristocats," "Dumbo," and "Swiss Family Robinson" are now not available for the age group's users of the streaming account service.

Disney bosses have blocked children under seven years old from watching the 1953 animated classic "Peter Pan" on its streaming service over concerns that it depicts racial stereotypes.

Three other iconic family favorites -- "Swiss Family Robinson," "The Aristocats," and "Dumbo" have also been prohibited from children's accounts for contravening "content advisories" recently upheld.

Parents have been left stunned after the blockage of the films.

Disney bosses made the controversial move following updates to its content advisories, reported The Sun.

Although they have been eliminated from the children's section, the aforementioned films can only be watched with parental consent.

Peter Pan's depiction of a Native American tribe called "redskins" is reportedly the probable reason the film was put into this category, reported Mirror.

According to one parent, "I wanted to watch Peter Pan with my daughter, but I couldn't find it anywhere. Then I realised they had all gone - they had been removed from the kids' accounts. It was shocking," reported Daily Record.

The decision is a follow-up to content advisories the entertainment company imposed on a number of its older films in October to offer context for characters that would be deemed offensive in this day and age.

Adult users still have access to the children's movies, albeit after sitting through the 12-second content disclaimer that is mandatory to not be skipped.

The 1970 movie "The Aristocats" features a Siamese cat character named Shun Gon, whose slanted eyes and prominent teeth have been touted as a caricature of East Asian people.

Meanwhile, the 1960 film "Swiss Family Robinson" has been condemned for its "brown face" and "yellow face" pirates.

Disney+ concluded Peter Pan, released in 1953, depicted offensive stereotypes that were not appropriate to children under seven.

The 1941 cartoon portrayal of Dumbo has been alleged to discriminate against enslaved African-Americans on Southern plantations. A scene in the film features faceless black laborers work along to disrespectful lyrics, including, "When we get our pay, we throw our money all away."

Also, Disney + has begun cautioning its viewers with disclaimers for offensive content in a number of its older titles.

A number of disclaimers have been displayed on classic titles as well, cautioning there is content a number of people may deem offensive.

Prior to the highly anticipated initiation of Disney+, it was reported that Disney would alter a controversial scene in "Dumbo," which featured a crow character called Jim Crow speaking in a way that seemingly parodies black Americans. However, concerned viewers noted the scene still remains in the film with a disclaimer.

Disney implemented in October a revised content advisory over controversies surrounding racial stereotypes in films including "The Aristocrats," "Peter Pan," "Lady and the Tramp," "Dumbo," and "The Jungle Book."

