One would think that with the number of love scenes in films, most actors would not mind a little kiss during filming. This is very wrong as the list of stars who have refused to lock lips on camera is long.

For all the fame and fortune, acting is not an easy job. Actors work awfully long hours, work in a competitive environment, and one's work is critiqued intensely. While other actors would regard kissing an A-list actor as a dream come true, some stars do not regard it as a pleasant experience.

Locking Lips Not For Every Actor

After watching two characters' romantic chemistry, it is satisfying for viewers to watch them lock lips as it can be compared to fireworks in the air, and everyone can go home happy. But there have been cases of actors refusing to lock lips with their co-actors due to principles, religious reasons, or plain stinky breath. At times, it ended up costing their work, reported Two Red Dots.

Some popular kissing scenes were filmed despite the actors' objections, at the director or producer's insistence. Some actors were adamant with their refusal, even at the risk of their work. Here are celebrities who stood by their beliefs:

1. Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family")

People would think one of the most popular gay couples in the US had no problems locking lips.

During the entire first season, Stonestreet and Ferguson did not kiss. Stonestreet, who is straight, was uncomfortable at the idea of kissing a man at first. Eventually, we seem the lock lips, reported Zest Radar.

2. Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte ("I Love Trouble")

Julia Roberts confessed in recent interviews that she was not the most pleasant person to work in her early career. Perhaps that is the reason she clashed much with Nick Nolte while filming "I Love Trouble."

Numerous scenes had to use understudies in place of the actors because they cannot stand each other. Notwithstanding all her objections, the kiss eventually happened as scripted, but it did nothing to improve the thespians' opinions of each other, reported Living 101.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif ("Jagga Jasoos")

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif used to be a real-life couple. After their break-up, Kappor decided there would be no more locking lips even merely for show. The former couple starred together in the Hindi movie "Jagga Jassos."

Witnesses also alleged that both stars demanded to be kept apart and were very uncooperative while filming. This is why it is advised that co-workers should not date.

4. Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence ("Martin")

Tisha Cambell, Martin Lawrence's co-actor in "Martin," had a good reason not to kiss him on camera. By the fifth season, she had filed a sexual harassment case against Lawrence.

According to reports, Lawrence would repeatedly make advances towards her, notwithstanding her constant refusals. Throughout the years, Lawrence's behavior became more manic and violent, exploding into bouts of rage for no apparent reason.

