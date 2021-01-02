"The Queen's Gambit" has been a phenomenal hit for Netflix. In the initial 28 days that it was released on the streaming giant, the series set a record for the most viewers ever for a scripted limited-run series, with over 62 million accounts watching at least a portion of an episode.

'The Queen's Gambit' Took 30 Years to Make

The show dropped on Netflix on October 23, 2020, climbing the streaming service's charts and created quite a stir on social media. The show is basically about chess. Chess is a game of sharpness of the mind and grit. Producer Allan Scott clarifies he is no great player, and he needed such skills in abundance to create Netflix's most recent runaway success.

Starring young actress Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" is the streaming platform's most recent word of mouth hit.

Co-created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, the latter first nabbed the adaptation rights to Walter Tevis' novel of the same name back in 1992.

Only "Tiger King" and "The Witcher" garnered more viewers during that window. Aside from being one of Netflix's biggest current hits, it is also one of the most popular shows ever, reported INC.

The seven-episode limited series follows the life of Beth Harmon and her journey from being an orphan to being a chess prodigy, all while combatting drug and alcohol addiction in the 1950s and 1960s. The show's title is a nod to a move Beth learns in her journey as a chess prodigy.

Allan Scott initially sought to create a feature-length film on the book to be directed by late actor Heath Ledger. The story drew ledger as he was battling substance abuse. Filming was slated in 2008 but halted due to the actor's demise on January 22, 2008. Scott Frank then revived the project and opted to make a mini-series on it, reported The Artist.

Also Read: George Clooney Hospitalized After Dramatic Weight Loss for Role in 'Midnight Sky'

According to Scott in 2008, "Everyone knows Heath was a user of prescription drugs; and that he had addiction issues when he was a young man. He was passionate about it; he was an intense, interested young man and I was drawn to him immediately," reported Preview.

Scott bought the film and television rights to "The Queen's Gambit" in the late 1980s. However, despite having numerous cult movie hits to his name, he could not find anyone to produce the project.

Many believed the subject matter was too dull to have wings. Scott revised the script nine times to get it perfect.

No one could have foreseen that a scripted limited series about chess would become the most-watched show on the globe's most extensive streaming service.

It also took eight different directors before getting the show on television. Walter would not name all directors he made efforts to convince to help create the film, but it was not until he connected with Frank that things eventually fell into place.

Anya Taylor-Joy can also be lauded for the success of the series as the young actress captivated the audience with her enchanting performance.

Related Article: TV Shows That Have Been Rebooted, Revived for Adoring Viewers

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.