Thrashed yet still breathing coming from the lower bracket, Philippine representative BREN Esports champs M2 World Finals, as they outmaneuvered the team from Myanmar Burmese Ghouls in the Game 7 of their final series, 4-3, ending the action-packed weekend with US$140,000 going home, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

Philippine's BREN E-sports Emerge Victorious

Despite winning all of their elimination round games, BREN Esports found themselves at the lower bracket of the M2 playoffs after Burmese Ghouls, their finals opponent stunned them in the playoffs opening game, 2-0, with the utilization of the support hero 'Diggie.'

Crawling from the Lower Bracket

During their media interview after winning the title, Bren Head Coach Duckey admitted that they were very annoyed with the hero 'Diggie' even way back in the past, and when Burmese Ghouls used it during their opening game in the playoffs wherein they lost.

However, they made sure that once they set their foot in the finals against the Myanmar team, they will ban the support hero from the hero pool.

According to Tiebreakertimes, during the interview of the BREN 'Carry' player, KarlTzy, when he was asked if what does winning M2 means to him, the then child prodigy answered that it means huge for him as at the time when he started to be a part of Professional team, he wants to be the best in the world.

And the Bren 'Main Man' did not disappoint his teammates and his fans as after a tig of war for the lord in the 12-minute mark of the Game 7 in the Finals, KarlTzy who was using the Claude was able to pick off RudyDD who was using Grock which sparked a full-blown clash for both squads.

BREN Esports which was led by KarlTzy and the now 'most decorated player in Mobile Legends history,' Ribo, completed a four-man wipe of Burmese Ghouls which gave them an opportunity for a luminous lord take which they were able to secure with no contest coming from the Myanmar side, Rappler reported.

As the luminous lord marches towards the middle lane, BREN Esports started the siege with another kill on RubyDD.

Despite losing FlapTzy in the middle of the clash, KarlTzy quickly responded and revenged for his 'Tzy' brother and killed Dee on the Lapu Lapu and Ace on the Brody.

Ribo put the finishing touch as he ended Maybe who is using Minsitthar, as KarlTzy, Lusty, and Pheww locked onto the Burmese throne to secure the title.

BREN Esports champs the tournament as KarlTzy ended the final game of the tournament with a KDA of 10 kills, 1 death, and 6 assists while his Burmese counterpart, Ace who displayed dominance all throughout the tournament was just limited to three kills, and five assists with three deaths.

BREN Esports' Tank/Support player, Lusty admitted that the hardest game in the series against the Burmese Ghouls was game 3 where they tried to trade off some key heroes that is why they ended up losing the momentum of the series, GMA News Online reported.

KarlTzy, who was considered as the Lancelot God by many casters and fans was also named as the Finals' MVP of the tournament.

