After the unexpected Conor McGregor KO by Dustin Poirier in the second round of the UFC 257 main event, new doubts have circulated regarding the potential boxing 'mega-events' with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Jake Paul.

The 32-year-old Irish Mixed Martial Artist, McGregor has been connected to both Paul with a 2-0,2 KO record and Pacquiao with 62-7-2, 39 KO under his legendary career over the last few months, with the Pacquiao idea thought long go and with Paul much more recent.

However, the loss of McGregor to Poirier is the third time in his last four bouts which count both MMA and boxing matches, which significantly damages his credibility as an opponent for the Filipino boxer or the Video-sharing platform, Youtube influencer, and almost certainly means there is probably no longer a $50 million Jake Paul offer to take up.

The said loss, left McGregor with Pacquiao to possibly look more toward fights with welterweight titlists Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, or a rumored showdown with young lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia.

On the other hand, Paul who is slated to return on April 10 on pay-per-view, may have to change his focus to another target, former NBA player Lamar Odom.

Manny Pacquaio and Dana White Reactions

According to CNN, Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was due to face McGregor later this year in a cross-codes battle and some experts consider the match as a supposed warm-up for McGregor.

In their previous match, the Irishman had already beaten American professional mixed martial artist and philanthropist, Poirier, without breaking a sweat.

As unpredictable as combat sports are, the entire Pacquiao against McGregor event was erased out of the water.

On the other hand, Pacquiao offered his congratulations to Poirier and mentioned that the beautiful thing regarding the fight game, anything can happen, Bad Left Hook reported.

He also congratulated Dustin Poirier for his huge win.

Manny Pacquiao

Some experts even credited Pacquiao for giving Poirier kudos despite losing at least $ 50 million from the possible money-spinning event against McGregor.

Moreover, all system was ready and excited to go for 'Pac Mac' if the Mcgregor KO did not happen, but the Irishman was not able to take care of his old foe.

During his interview, the Irishman displayed a devastated face.

He also shared that he is gutted and it is a tough one to swallow.

After the McGregor KO, the former champion he mentioned that the leg kicks of Poirier were good and his leg was dead.

McGregor also admitted that he was not as comfortable as he needs to be as he has dust to take off and come back, World Boxing News reported.

Dana White

If there was a man who did not seem to be bothered that the fight against Pacquiao collapsed, it was Dana White.

As the founder of the UFC had placed a gag on McGregor discussing the clash against the boxing legend during the event.

At the time that Poirier landed the killer blow that knocked McGregor out, White was photographed in the crowd laughing as McGregor lay prone on the ground with his dreams of facing the boxing legend wiped.

