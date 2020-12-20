President-elect Joe Biden might have four years laid out before him but Jim Carrey would not be the one impersonating him on "Saturday Night Live" anymore. Prior to this week's episode of "SNL," Carrey -- who has been depicting Biden on the popular sketch comedy series on season 46 -- announced he was hanging up his aviators putting the false teeth back in storage.

The show will have to find someone new to depict Biden. Carrey declared on Saturday on Twitter that he had reached the end of his "term" playing the Democrat.

The actor, who portrayed the role on the initial six episodes of the current season, made the announcement on Saturday in a tweet.

According to the comedian, "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"



While Carrey did not give any clue as to who may take over the role, hours after the tweet's posting, the NBC variety show introduced its new Biden impersonator: Cast member Alex Moffat, reported Boston 25 News.



According to "Saturday Night Live's" Twitter account, quote-tweeting Carrey's declaration, "Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered."

The president-elect, during the primaries, was depicted by a series of guest stars including Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, and John Mulaney. It would reportedly not have been unheard of for Carrey to reprise the role taking into account Alec Baldwin depicted President Donald Trump for four years without being a standard cast member.



Carrey's Biden had not been present from the past two "Saturday Night Live" episodes; Carrey last appeared on the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode hours following the announcement of Biden as president-elect with Carrey going full-Ace Ventura on the President Trump. That episode was also Alec Baldwin's final appearance as Trump on the show.



Carrey has been playing on the NBC show as Biden since the 46th season premiere in October. Before him, Woody Harrelson and Jason Sudeikis both essayed the role of the former US Vice President.



The plan was always for "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind's" actor to play Biden in the first six episodes this season, preceding and immediately following the election. This was not explicitly stated when Carrey first came aboard.



Sources refused to provide information on whether there would be a Joe Biden sketch on the Kristen Wiig-hosted episode on Saturday, the final episode of 2020.



According to a source, Carrey was merely scheduled to depict Biden through the presidential election. Carrey reportedly made the decision to end his role.

Carrey's passing of the baton from the late-night impersonation comes one month preceding the January 20 inauguration. His high-profile turn as the former Delaware senator arrived at a pivotal moment in the history of the United States.



