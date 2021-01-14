Anne Hathaway does not like her own name. The Oscar-winning actress divulged she feels remorseful about using her real name as her famous moniker during a guesting on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Anne Hathaway Wants to Be Called 'Annie'

Hathaway asked Fallon after he introduced her as Anne if they can talk about her name for a second.

She pleaded the host during her virtual guesting, "Call me Annie, everybody. Everybody, call me Annie, please!" reported Daily Mail.

Confusion over "The Devil Wears Prada" actress began when she was an adolescent, according to her. She appeared in a commercial at 14 years old and had to fill out her Screen Actors Guild card afterward. She thought to herself that it should be her name and said her name is Anne Hathaway, reported US Weekly.

Hathaway revealed that through the course of her acting career, fans have harmlessly called her "Anne," not realizing there is only one individual in real life that actually calls her that.

According to the 38-year-old, "The only person who ever calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me," reported E! Online.

Over the years, her famous co-actors have taken to calling her a number of nicknames upon being aware of her preference.

Hathaway narrated, "People are so lovely, they don't want to be presumptuous, and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody's comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie. People call me 'Miss H,' people call me 'Hath,' so feel free, call me anything but Anne," reported People.

Her parents named her after an acclaimed predecessor. The first prominent person who bore the name was born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, and is remembered as the wife of that town's most popular resident at times, William Shakespeare.

For her official SAG card for the Screen Actors Guild, Hathaway said, "They asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?'" she recalled on "The Tonight Show."

The "Witches" actress introduced herself as Anne Hathaway. She said it seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to her that people would call her Anne Hathaway for the rest of her life, reported Eagles Vine.

Fallon told her he has known her for quite a long time and has heard her good friends call her Annie. So, he asked if he should call her Anne or Annie.

Notwithstanding the significant origin of her name, Hathaway would still have gone with a different stage name if she can go back in time.

The actress from Brooklyn came to prominence through her breakout roles in "The Princess Diaries" and "The Devil Wears Prada."

