Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make a public reunion with the royal family this spring for the first time since their renouncement of duties as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's yearly birthday parade, Trooping of the Colour, on June 12 in London.

The Queen, 94, is reportedly determined to get "back to business" after she was forced to cancel a series of royal events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal aides stated the parade is both an official and a "family occasion."

Megxit saw the Queen's grandson, his wife, and Majesty's great-grandson moved to the United States in 2020, since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The birthday parade will be held on June 12 to mark her official birthday and will fall two days following Prince Philip's 100th birthday, reported Daily Star.

Members of the royal family traditionally join Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony. It is not clear if this courtesy will be extended to Prince Harry and Markle.

All royals are expected to attend the event.

The military parade, which will mark Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday, will also be the first national celebration in the U.K. since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen appeared in 2020 without her family at the parade, which was scaled down and moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle because of the quarantine.

According to a royal aide, "The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen," reported Page Six.

Trooping the Color is usually held in public, with the Duchess of Sussex previously joining other royal family members on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Prince Harry and Markle are hopeful that 2021 will be a "time of healing for their family," according to a source.

The Troop of Color has been celebrated for 125 years. Last year, it first occurred at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace. It was due to the Queen shielding there from COVID-19 with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

On June 10, Prince Philip's 100th birthday would be held simultaneously, with grandson Prince Harry being back in Britain if he and Markle visit overseas.

Last year's parade also featured fewer than 100 Welsh Guards.

Prince Harry and Markle's last public appearance with the royal family was held at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9 after sorting out their deal of stepping down from their royal duties.

The Sussexes recently relocated to Montecito, California, along with their one-year-old son Archie.

According to a source, "Family disagreements tend to lose heat with distance and time. [They] are hoping 2021 can be a time of healing not just for the world but for their family," reported The Sun.

