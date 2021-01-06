Larry King, a former CNN talk show host, has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 for over a week.

The 87-year-old is undertaking treatment at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Larry King Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran talk show host King has been moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital and is currently breathing on his own, stated a spokesperson.

According to David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King, King was transferred to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was previously receiving oxygen.

He is not out of the woods yet as he remains hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to King's family, "Larry continues to improve. He and his sons thank everyone for the outpouring of support and can't wait to get him home," reported Yahoo.

The statement added, "They also thank the medical workers and staff at Cedars-Sinai and hospitals elsewhere who are providing care to so many people under extraordinary circumstance."

As he receives treatment, the broadcaster is currently in isolation and not able to have visitors.

King's career has spanned over six decades.

The host has Type 2 diabetes and has been diagnosed with angina, lung cancer, and heart attacks in the previous years, reported Sky News.

King is what experts would call one of the most susceptible to the novel coronavirus due to his medical issues.

King is reportedly the go-to guy for interviews with notable newsmakers, and the man remains to host the show "Larry King Now."

He had experienced cardiac problems back in 1987, had lung cancer in 2017, and had a stroke and angioplasty in 2019.

Hospital protocols have prohibited King's family members from visiting him in the hospital.

According to a source close to the family, "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," reported The Guardian.

The broadcasting legend was among the United States' most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents, and other newsmakers in a half-century career that involved 25 years of an evening show on CNN. The iconic host is one of the most recognizable names on American television, known for his trademark rolled-up shirtsleeves, suspenders, multi-colored ties, and large glasses.

His roster of interviewees has gone from all US presidents since 1974 to world leaders Vladimir Putin and Yasser Arafat, and celebrities Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, and Barbra Streisand.

King's three sons are not allowed to visit him.

King's medical issues prompted him to start the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit organization seeking to help those without health insurance to afford medical care.

In 2020, he lost two of his children. According to King in a statement, his son Andy King died of a heart attack at 65 in August, and his daughter Chaia King died from lung cancer at 51 in July.

The broadcaster shared a video phone call with his three sons.

He is best known as the host of "Larry King Live," an interview show that ran in primetime on CNN between 1985 and 2010.

