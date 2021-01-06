New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first recipient in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday. She was administered the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, where she serves as the director of critical care nursing.

Lindsay was inoculated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center roughly three weeks following her first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Nurse First to Be Administered COVID-19 Vaccine Receives 2nd Dose

According to the nurse, "My message is still that of hope. The initial study was done using two doses of the vaccine. So I feel like I've completed the marathon, I've closed the loop. I know that we're not out of the woods yet. We don't have that herd immunity yet," reported Fox 40.

Upon being administered the final dose of the Pfizer novel coronavirus vaccine, Lindsay remarked she feels as if she completed a marathon and closed the loop.

The nurse is aware the United States remains far from the end of the coronavirus pandemic. However, she said the burden became much lighter after her inoculation.

The critical care nurse is the first health care worker in the US to be fully immunized against COVID-19, reported Newsy.

After her shot, she persuaded people to become informed. "Speak to experts, speak to health care professionals. Don't listen to hearsay, and let us all do our parts as our civil responsibility in a crisis to just band together and get through this."

The record-setting frontliner was again provided the shot in front of cameras at a time when the country is tackling the slower-than-expected dissemination of vaccines.

She stated, "My message is going to be, just looking at me as an example that the vaccine is safe." She has not had any side effects, reported New York Post.

When asked if the shot felt different, Lindsay responded, "No, it didn't feel any different" before cracking, "As a matter of fact, maybe Dr. [Michelle] Chester's hand got a little gentler."

The nurse treated some of the most ailing COVID-19 patients in the New York City borough. She also lost two of her family members to the virus.

Lindsay set a record when she received her first dose on December 14, 2020.

According to Lindsay, it is our social responsibility in a global health crisis to unite and get through it. She added COVID-19 had stripped the public of their lives and livelihoods, and 2021 is an opportunity to reclaim those.

The nurse was administered the initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine created by BioNTech and Pfizer days following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization. According to its manufacturers, the vaccine has been proven to be 95 percent effective when administered in two doses three weeks apart.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was in attendance when she received the first vaccine on December 14.

Lindsay oversees all intensive care patients in the said hospital.

She remarked that she would like to utilize her experience to clarify vaccine-related misinterpretations. She also expressed her gratitude to receive the vaccine in the first place.

