In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, last week, he acknowledged that he selectively lied to the American public regarding COVID-19 and what was required for the recovery of the country. For most of this year, Dr. Fauci and other scientists have been advising Americans that an estimated 60 to 70 percent of the United States would need a vaccine in order for us to reach herd immunity to defeat the virus.

Rubio: Dr. Fauci 'Selectively Lied'

Senator Marco Rubio alleged that Fauci was "moving the goalposts" and wanted to "manipulate" the Americans' behavior by selectively choosing data about the novel coronavirus he would publicize.

Rubio fumed that the health expert had to be held responsible for his choices, claiming that the US should not be "placing blind faith in unelected celebrity scientists."

He was also reportedly appalled by Dr. Fauci's "arrogance" in allegedly lying regarding the effectiveness of masks, reported New York Post.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, will act as President-elect Joe Biden's chief medical adviser after his inauguration on January 20.

According to Rubio, the American people deserve accountability, which cannot come from non-elected public officials in a swipe at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director.

He stated, "Passing the buck to unelected technocrats avoids accountability and means falling back on two fallacies: first, that science gives us a straightforward playbook for answering questions facing decision-makers; and, second, that those technocrats are the only legitimate interpreters of the facts," reported KBOI.

On Sunday, Rubio was dragged for his post on Twitter that took aim at Fauci as a way to further leverage his newfound war against the "elite" - a common marching order among Trump world figures and conservatives who make efforts to distract the public from their privileged backgrounds in order to paint those who decline to do President Donald Trump's bidding, including Joe Biden, as "elitists."

Also Read: New York Health Care Provider May Have Fraudulently Acquired COVID-19 Vaccines

According to the Florida senator, "Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March. Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity. It isn't just him. Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn't know 'what's good for them' so they need to be tricked into 'doing the right thing," reported News.

Health experts have faced a steep learning curve since COVID-19 first emerged in late 2019. It took a long time to be made aware of how airborne it was, and thus the guidelines for donning face masks were altered along with the information regarding them.

Dr. Fauci confessed he believes the real number is, in fact, remarkably higher, which was 75 to 90 percent, and he refused to be forthright due to the fact that he felt the US was not ready to hear it. Now, he feels he has the freedom to "nudge this up a bit" without dispiriting the American public.

Fauci and other public health experts had initially remarked that 60 to 70 percent of the US citizens would need to be vaccinated for immunity.

Related Article: Spain to Create Registry of People Who Refuse to Be Administered COVID-19 Vaccine

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.