iPhone 13 leaks have already divulged innovative new upgrades, which may result in remorse from iPhone 12 owners for their purchase. Now, arguably, the largest upgrade has been confirmed.

iPhone 13 Upgrades

In new exclusive news, it has been revealed the very smooth 120Hz ProMotion displays which were touch and go for the iPhone 12 series will now be coming to the iPhone 13 line-up.

Since the dawn of the first iPhone users, one reoccurring issue is battery life. No matter what users try, getting over a day's use out of an iPhone is nearly an impossible challenge, and software updates will make that all but a distant dream for older models, reported T3.

The iPhone 13 is only a semblance in tech enthusiasts' eyes at the moment, but a surge of rumors and forecasts regarding what Apple is planning for 2021's iPhones continue to be leaked. The most exciting change coming to the iPhone 13 may not be visible to the eye at all, reported Tom's Guide.

While the iPhone 12 has a new look with its flat sides and trimmed borders, the notch is still the same size. Apple is slated to introduce 120Hz displays for the new iPhone 13, catching up to the top tier Android phones.

The next-gen iPhone's release date is slated for September 2021. However, this could be subject to considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the previous 10 years, Apple has consistently introduced its flagship phones at an event near the beginning of September and released the phones 10 days later. This changed in 2020 due to the global health crisis, and the phones were delayed beyond their usual window, reported Tech Radar.

The most recent and most interesting iPhone 13 leak, which originates from a trusted source, reveals that a much-requested feature would debut on the new series but that we should be prepared for a disappointing omission.

When content creator Sam Sheffer posted on Twitter his wishlist for the iPhone 13, reliable leaker Jon Prosser responded by indicating the addition of a USB-C port will not happen but that the iPhone 13 will get a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also reportedly a 50/50 chance of seeing an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to a Chinese tech site, the tech giant has finally figured out a way to diminish the size of the iPhone display's infamous notch, which houses the front-facing camera. Numerous people see the notch as a bane on the iPhone's supposedly all-screen design. While the iPhone 12 could be one of the best camera phones, most users would not say no to a smaller notch.

Apple reportedly plans to diminish the size of the chip it uses for the iPhone 13's front-facing camera. This means it would be able to streamline the notch's size. The size of the notch has not been altered since it arrived on the iPhone X in 2017. However, it seems we could finally be moving closer to an authentic edge-to-edge display.

ProMotion will be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max due to the fact that Apple will not fit expensive LTPO panels to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

