The Apple customer service has announced that the company is resolving the iPhone 12 wireless charging problem faced by several owners upon using Qi-certified chargers. The wireless charging problem is applied to a large variety of charging stands and pads.

Users reported that their devices stop charging from wireless chargers for no apparent reason.

Apple Working on Fix For iPhone 12 Wireless Charging Problem

Rebooting merely temporarily solves the problem, and it occurs with all models in the iPhone 12 series.

Following a surge of complaints from users, Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 12 models are encountering the dilemma of charging through Qi-certified chargers. The tech giant also declared it would soon roll out a software update to fix the problem, reported Beebom.

An iPhone user, Ben Lovejoy, narrated the problem. "On Saturday, I realized it hadn't charged overnight, and now wasn't interested in charging on that stand. It still charged on the other two. Later in the day, it stopped charging on a second one. Then when I tried the third, it had stopped charging on that too!" reported BGR.

The user added that "I tried all three with and without the case, without any difference. So now it doesn't wirelessly charge at all on any of my chargers."

Restarting iPhone 12 merely results in the problem returning after one or two days. The issue was also not fixed even after an iOS update.

The charging problem endured throughout beta updates for Lovejoy's iPhone 12.

According to one Apple Support agent, the good news is that Apple acknowledges the bug and is working on a resolution.

Numerous iPhone 12 owners are believed to be experiencing the same problem, judging by a long thread on the Apple support forums and Reddit (via 9to5Mac).

According to Apple Support in a conversation with a user, "Yes we have been going through the issues which customers are facing [...] It will be resolved soon."

It does not appear that a majority of users are affected by the problem. However, the support thread enumerates many iPhone 12 Pro users possessing several third-party companies' chargers.

The tech company has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter, but it appears a forthcoming iOS update could fix the issue sooner rather than later. The MagSafe platform is now available and unperturbed by this problem.

According to an internal document, Apple has "acknowledged an issue with some iPhone 12 displays exhibiting flickering, a green or gray glow, or other unintended lighting variations under some conditions," reported The Times of India.

This week, the document has been shared with Apple authorized service providers. It displayed that the Cupertino-based tech giant was informed of customer reports associated with the issue and is probing into the matter.

Recent reports also indicated that Apple has declared it will replace users' iPhone 11's display for free if it shows the glitchy touchscreen dilemma.

Since the new iPhone 12 series launch, such problems cropping up reportedly do not appear to be a good sign for the tech giant.

