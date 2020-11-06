Poor quality, fluctuating, and insufficient sleep could make your life miserable. Many factors could contribute to sleep problems, but one of the steps to understanding what they are is to develop a consistent bedtime and waking up routine.

If you have trouble falling asleep at night and find your mind racing as you lie down in your bed, you are not alone. There are great iPhone apps that could aid your path to better sleep.

The technology that could be the root cause of your sleep dilemmas also holds numerous solutions.

Why You Should Be Vigilant About Sleep

The emerging trend of chronic sleep deprivation (sleeping less than six hours per night) is associated with a higher risk of mortality. In the book "Why We Sleep," top sleep specialist Dr. Matthew Walker explains that the quality of your sleep affects your mind and body. He cited numerous effects, including fighting infection and alleviating illnesses, and processing emotional trauma.

The Health App

The iPhone's Health App could help you set a sleep goal, and track your progress in the course of reaching your goal, reported Apple Support.

Press Get Started under Set Up Sleep. Determine your Sleep Goals, Bedtime and Wake Up times, Sleep Mode, Wind Down Shortcuts, and Track Sleep with Apple Watch. In entering Sleep Mode, your iPhone could activate 'Do Not Disturb' and dim the lock screen to help diminish distractions, reported Kim Komando.

Winding Down Before Bed

Wind down before going to sleep by creating chill playlists, shortcuts to Home scenes, or a favorite app as part of your daily wind down. Some sleep applications use calming music, colors, images, and nature sounds to relax you. Other apps use hypnotic techniques, white noise, and guided meditation imagery.

Sleep Cycle

This app tracks your sleep patterns and provides detailed statistics with sleep graphs for you to get a better understanding of how you sleep or what could be interfering with a good night's sleep. It also features a smart alarm clock designated to wake you up in your lightest sleep phase.

Night Shift

In the iPhone's iOS 9.3 update, you would see Night Shift. It is a button you can tap on your command center that changes your phone's background light at night. According to Apple, the software "uses your iOS device's clock and geolocation to determine when it's sunset in your location, then it automatically shifts the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum," reported Well + Good.

Bedtime

Bedtime is a part of the Clock application on your iPhone that could help you get longer sleep. It functions by setting up alarms for what time you would like to wake up (which you could turn off on weekends) and what time you should be in bed to fall asleep.

