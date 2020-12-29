Accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former partner, has been denied bail again by a New York court.

The British socialite has consistently denied recruitment of underage girls for the disgraced US financier Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019.

A judge on Monday denied the $28.5 million worth of proposed bail package for Maxwell, indicating her incarceration is necessary to affirm that she faces trial on charges of recruitment for the late financier to sexually abuse.

United States District Judge Alison Nathan denied the proposed bail in an order.

The proposed bail package and letters of support from over a dozen relatives and friends failed to coax the federal judge to release Maxwell from custody in advance of her criminal trial in 2021.

Judge Nathan, in a brief order on Monday, refused Maxwell's second attempt at pretrial release. She concluded that none of the new data altered the court's earlier determination that Maxwell, an alleged co-conspirator of the deceased sex, posed a flight risk if provided bail, reported ABC 7.

Maxwell is currently imprisoned in a Brooklyn federal jail. She has pleaded not guilty in the case.

She has also been indicted of perjury for allegedly lying amid a deposition for a lawsuit issued by an Epstein accuser, reported The Sun.

Judge Nathan cited the risk of Maxwell fleeing from charges she cooperated in Epstein's sex trafficking of young women.

Judge Nathan stated federal prosecutors prompted her that Maxwell "poses a flight risk" notwithstanding her proposed $28.5 million bail package and should remain imprisoned because "no conditions of release" reasonably affirmed she would appear in court.

The federal judge found, as she did in the first bail denial in July, that aside from Maxwell posing a severe flight risk, taking into account her wealth, possession of citizenship in multiple nations, and the severity of the charges she was imposed upon.

The 59-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to cooperating with Epstein in recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 years old for sex in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for denial of her participation under oath.

She has been imprisoned following her arrest at her New Hampshire home on July 2, where prosecutors remarked she was hiding out.

The denial arrived three days following Maxwell's celebration of her 59th birthday on Christmas Day.

In her latest bail application, Maxwell had asked to be released on a $22.5 million personal recognizance bond. This is accompanied by millions of dollars more pledged as security for her appearances in court by seven friends and relatives.

Attorneys for Maxwell did not immediately respond to an appeal for comment. A spokesperson for Acting United States Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan refused to comment.

According to Nathan, "[T]he Court again concludes that no conditions of release can reasonably assure [Maxwell's] appearance at future proceedings," reported ABC News.

The legal team for Maxwell spent months preparing what they touted as a "comprehensive bail package" comprising of "substantial information" that was not available to present to the court at Maxwell's initial July detention hearing.

