A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal to divulge the three of her alleged accusers' identities. The judge called the request "premature." Her bid to be moved to the general prison population was also dismissed, indicating that changes to her confinement are inconsequential at this point.

Attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, who faces indictment of recruiting, grooming and abusing minor girls, asked the judge to transfer her out of a high-security prison cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in order for her to adequately for her defense.

Onerous Cell Conditions

United States District Judge Alison Nathan also denied the request after she protested of "onerous" conditions while awaiting her sex-trafficking charges trial.

Maxwell's attorneys claim that she has been under consistent monitoring by prison psychologists who have been assessing her for hours without her consent.

Epstein's former lover had disputed to being treated worse than other Metropolitan Detention Center pre-trial inmates. Onerous conditions cited included round-the-clock surveillance, mostly being isolated in her prison cell, and numerous body scans.

Refusal of District Judge Alison Nathan

According to the judge, Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal was dismissed because "no evidence, and no reason to believe, that the surveillance measures are motivated by improper purpose."

However, in an order on Tuesday, the judge discovered no proof that the surveillance measures were "punitive" or "motivated by improper purposes," reported Telegraph.

Isolation

The 58-year-old will continue to be closely monitored by staff and be isolated from the rest of the prison population.

The three alleged victims claim that they were abused by accused sex trafficker Epstein after being recruited by Maxwell. Their accusations comprise the charges against the socialite, reported The Sun.

Grant to Access to Materials

Judge Nathan pointed out that the Bureau of Prisons has allowed her access to materials 13 hours a day and seven days a week.

The judge wrote, "Should facts on the ground change such that the Defendant is not being provided sufficient access to her legal materials, defense counsel may seek intervention by the Court," reported CNN.

The British socialite said that she is not happy about guards' round-the-clock monitoring and taking notes of her every activity. She also complained regarding the effect Epstein's death has had on her treatment.

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys, regarding her appeal, stated that she had been demanded her at times to choose between showering and reviewing her's legal material.

Epstein's associate has been held without bail on indictment due to her alleged participation and grooming of underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

According to Nathan, the Federal Bureau of Prisons had recently altered Maxwell's confinement conditions in order for her to review materials and participate in her defense for 13 hours daily, noting that this made further alterations unnecessary.

Maxwell's attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for statements.

Nathan stated that the appeal to divulge their identities was premature with the case slated to go to trial in July 2021.

