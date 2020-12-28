After ridiculing Apple for no longer including a charger to their iPhones, Samsung and Xiaomi are following suit by removing the charging adapter from their upcoming smartphones.

No Chargers For Samsung, Xiaomi

Along with the announcement of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple declared it would no longer include the charging adapter with all new iPhones due to environmental concerns.

Inspired by Apple's iPhone 12 launch, Xiaomi imitated and ditched the charging adapter while declaring its next top tier roll out - the Mi 11. Back then, the Chinese smartphone maker hastily quipped pot-shots at the American tech giant during the launch of the iPhone 12.

Xiaomi had posted a video in October showing an in-box charger as a mockery to Apple. Merely a few weeks after mocking Apple for not including a charger with its new series of smartphones, Xiaomi then did the same, reported Go Travel Blogger.

Co-founder, chairman, and CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mi 11, will be shipped without a charger in its box. He cited environmental protection as the driving force behind the move.

Apple stated they removed the charger to achieve their environmental goals as they are on a mission to become 100% carbon neutral by 2030.

Samsung also trolled Apple regarding the decision on their advertisement and social media platforms, reported Vicshacks.

The Xiaomi executive revealed the Mi 11's retail box's design as thinner compared to other phones' boxes that come with a charger.

Samsung, Apple's "rival" brand and one of the leading mobile companies for Android, took an apparent dig at Apple for not including a charger. Samsung posted on Facebook on October 13, "Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen," reported News 18.

Samsung has now begun deleting all of the advertisements and posts mocking Apple. Most people think this is because Samsung is also going to remove chargers for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series slated to launch in January 2021.

Accessories will also not be provided in the Samsung Galaxy S21 sales box. Samsung will not include headphone accessories for its upcoming flagship in the near future.

While there are currently arguments both in favor and against including chargers with new smartphones, it is the manufacturers and not the consumers who are most possibly to benefit.

Like Apple, Samsung produces some of the best smartphones with the cutting-edge technology leading the way where many other manufacturers follow.

Meanwhile, the day after the declaration of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, Xiaomi posted a video promoting the Mi 10T Pro on social media displaying the unboxing of a charger accompanied by a caption, "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box," reported Mac Rumors.

It has often become the norm for smartphone companies to quip whenever Apple has a new offering slated for launch. A couple of years ago, when Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, some Android developers hastily mocked the Cupertino-based tech company's decision but followed suit later on.

