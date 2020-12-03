Spotify 2020 Wrapped, accessible for qualifying users, proffers an overview of your listening habits in the previous 11 months. It is exclusive to the Spotify mobile application on Android and iOS, providing information on songs, artists, genres, and podcasts that comprise a user's listening habits.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped

This 2020, Spotify has made an update by adding six new features for 2020 Wrapped. For the 2020 edition, there are unique additions, including the Story of Your 2020 function, quizzes, new badges, deep dive into podcasts, customized playlists, and Wrapped.

Taking a look at your 2020 in music, it will provide common stats, top 5 genres, your favorite song, top 5 songs, your top artist, top 5 artists, and a look back to your previous years, including minutes per year and artists and songs per year.

Swiping through your smartphone's camera roll may be an efficient way to reminisce over the event that transpired this year, but the music never fails to make one nostalgic. Music almost acts as a time capsule by transporting listeners back to the things they were doing or feeling when they first listened to the songs, according to Distractify.

There is also "Missed Hits," a discovery playlist that provides suggestions of similar songs you might have glossed over. There is also "On Record," a mixed-media experience that takes your most listened tracks and affixes relevant podcast chats to them.

Also Read: Microsoft's Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4 Launches in January 2021

The music app tracks users' listening activity in the span of what was left of the longest year due to the global health crisis.

Some Premium users would be appointed the Tastemaker badge for acquiring a remarkable amount of followers throughout various playlists. They will obtain the Pioneer badge for listening to a certain song before it reached 50,000 streams. They could also obtain the Collector badge for adding a significant number of songs to the playlists this 2020.

Furthermore, Spotify revealed the "Fighting FOMO" this year, which allows non-Spotify users to access global data. According to Spotify's press release, "To fight the FOMO non-users feel each year, we're opening up the world of Wrapped to everyone - Spotify user or not]. With access to Spotify's global listening trends, non-users can join the conversation that wraps up our year in streaming," reported NME.

Premium users could earn the badges for being a musical pioneer, trendsetter, or song hoarder. And in the Spotify application, you could view your personalized #SpotifyWrapped for 2020 by clicking Search and scrolling down to 2020 Wrapped, reported PC Mag.

Some might be dubious why this feature was rolled out at the beginning of December when there is technically a full month of the year to go. However, many of us have spent 10-12 months quarantining in our homes with much time to listen.

How to See Your Spotify 2020 Wrapped

For the feature to be put into action, simply head to the Spotify Wrapped site and log in to your Spotify account. Then you will see a PowerPoint-type slide show that indicates which music you feasted on this year, the duration you spent listening to certain artists, and an infographic about your top songs.

Related Article: Famous Firsts in TV History That Helped Shaped Television Industry

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.