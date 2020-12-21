Joe Biden's niece, Caroline Biden, has avoided detainment for the third time after getting a Driving Under Influence (DUI) for her car crash into a tree in 2019.

Caroline Biden Gets a DUI Over Car Crash

The 33-year-old hit the tree in Pennsylvania in August last year. She was sentenced from 20 days to six months of "confinement" after her December 2020 hearing, according to Pennsylvania court records.

Biden pleaded guilty to DUI but managed to avoid prison time.

A negotiation with the Montgomery County district attorney means she would avoid jail, and in return, serve 20 days of rehab before five months of probation, reported Scallywag & Vagabond.

The records indicate that after Biden arranged a deal with the Montgomery County district attorney, she was provided a specific number of "confinement" days.

This is not the first time when Biden's family members were discounted for their acts. In July 2020, at least eight other incidents involving the Biden family members had witnessed the family avoid a prison term, reported Meaww.

According to Kate Delano, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, "She will be on probation. Should she then violate or break the law at any time, then she will be on the hook for the rest of the sentence," reported Law Enforcement Today.

This means, so long as Caroline acts in accordance with the law and the probation for the next couple of months, the issue is deemed close.

The daughter of James Biden was taken into custody in Lower Merion Township, Pa.

According to arresting officer Jeffrey Seamans, Biden, who was driving without a license, found it hard to focus on the conversation as he interrogated her.

Biden was also commanded to pay $1990 in fines and legal costs and partake in a public or nonprofit community service program for 12 hours.

Delano stated her license had been suspended for one year, and she will be necessitated to participate in a drug and alcohol awareness program.

Biden's trial took place on November 4, 2020, a day after the presidential election. According to a court spokesperson, the date was auto-generated with coincidental timing.

Biden's car consisted of pill bottles for pain treatment, muscle relaxant carisoprodol, and lorazepam usually used to relieve anxiety. The two drugs are controlled substances.

A blood test later confirmed that those and other drugs were in her system at the time of the car incident.

Biden has had multiple altercations with the law. In 2017, she confessed to spending over $110,000 on a stolen credit card in New York. She agreed to pay off the money and undertake community service. In 2013, she was indicted for hitting a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer during a quarrel with a roommate.

According to Mike Gottlieb, a Norristown, Pa. lawyer with experience in DUI cases, the ruling was fair for a first offense. It is not an unusual sentence to get credit for the rehab duration. He added she was not treated any differently than any of his clients would have been.

