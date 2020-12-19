After the pre-season game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Kawhi Leonard was asked if Johnny Wilkes had a role in his decision to sign up with the Clippers.

The 4-time All-Star denied it and emphasized that Wilkes had nothing to do with his decision to join the other Los Angeles team.

The 29-year-old star is now weighing in on allegations, saying that the claims contained in the lawsuit filed by Wilkes were not true.

According to ESPN, Leonard also added that he is from LA, that he grew up there his whole life, so people out there are just trying to find any way to get some money at his expense. He added that he is aware that this case would not be the last because he knows many people with the same modus.

According to TMZ Sports, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has launched its isolated investigation regarding the allegations filed against the Clippers organization and the Lakers star and basketball executive Jerry West in a new lawsuit.

In the lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes, the allegations are spelled out, stating that Jerry West promised him $2.5 million for helping the Los Angeles Clippers in landing and signing superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

If Wilkes' allegations are proven true, the said act is a violation of the NBA policy of recruiting players; therefore, the LA Clippers and Jerry West could be subjected to the league's disciplinary actions.

West responded to the interview with TMZ Sports, wherein he denied that he ever engaged in the alleged improper conduct in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard.

In his lawsuit, Wilkes shared that he has close ties with Kawhi and his uncle, Dennis Robertson. He promised that he had information that would give the Los Angeles Clippers a huge advantage in the battle to land the top free agent of the NBA, NBC Sports reported.

Wilkes also mentioned that he helped facilitate the deal between West and Kawhi's uncle, Dennis Robertson. He alleged that West agreed to give 'Uncle Dennis' not only a travel expense account but also a home in the southern portion of California, The Score reported.

The 29-year-old top free agent ultimately signed with the Clippers. However, Wilkes says that West never paid the $2.5 million fees, which is why he filed a lawsuit for breaching the contract and more.

Previous Season

Despite landing the top free agent who is also the MVP of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Clippers failed to take home the championship as they fell short in the playoffs after a meltdown in game 7 of their series against the Denver Nuggets.

Some experts considered it as the biggest meltdown in NBA history as the majority considered the Los Angeles Clippers as the top title contender for the recently-held season.

