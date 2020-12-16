President-elect Joe Biden has formally won the electoral college vote, and he's remarkably optimistic about all the important reasons. Incumbent President Trump, on the other hand, did not comment and showed some sign of conceding.

Typically, the electors do not get much care, but the state-by-state vote was in the spotlight in this year's election. With its 55 electors, Solidly Democrat California, one of the last states to vote on Monday, put Biden across the 270-vote threshold required to win the president's seat. The electoral college then confirms Mr. Biden's victory.

The same day, after the US electoral college confirmed his presidential election victory, President-elect Joe Biden said it is "time to turn the page," in a speech after the announcement. He added that US democracy had been "pushed, tested, and threatened" and "proved to be resilient, true, and strong."

According to the victory speech he delivered on Monday, what Biden sees is not a democracy in distress but successfully resisted all this pressure. It is after the electoral college voted him president. Biden said, "In America, politicians don't take power - the people grant it to them." He added, "The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing - not even a pandemic or an abuse of power - can extinguish that flame."

Good-government experts advise election aftermath fraud claims may have sliced a deep cut on American democracy. But the benefit of the doubt is Biden's response on this matter. He has gone out of his way to give Republicans this optimism, stating that they're just stuck in a bad political situation while Trump's still in office. Shortly after the election, he replied, "They will," when reporters questioned him how he could work with congressional Republicans who won't concede he won.

Monday's speech exemplified that sentiment of benevolence Biden wants to offer to the other side.

More recently, Biden said, "There have been more than several sitting Republican senators confidentially called and congratulated." He also said, "I understand the situation they find themselves in."

He further said, "In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal."

On the Senate floor last Monday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, "In almost any other year, both major parties would have fully and publicly accepted the will of the American people by now," as the electoral college voted. "

A handful of Senate Republicans acknowledged Biden after he reached the electoral college's obligatory 270 votes, as we knew he would for weeks. Nonetheless, no matter how pleasant Biden is to them,

Few Republican lawmakers are likewise indifferent to Biden's look-the-other-way strategy as they are appalled at their party's inclination to go along with Trump to refute election results. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) warned that this "puts the country in a very dangerous moment in time."

