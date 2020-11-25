According to data from the Harvard-Harris survey, Donald Trump's approval rating went up from October to November, even though infections of COVID-19 in the United States have seen an upsurge.

Trump's approval rating rose

A recent survey by the Johns Hopkins University indicated a count of 12,589,229 positive coronavirus infections in the United States, with 259,880 casualties due primarily to the virus. Given the large number of patients, survey data still revealed that Americans believed that as president, Trump has been doing an admirable job.

Moreover, the people's opinion on how President Trump managed the coronavirus pandemic has improved over time. In October, before the presidential race, 41 percent of those who answered the poll said that they approved Trump's coronavirus approach either 'somewhat' or 'strongly.' Forty-five percent approved of Trump's coronavirus strategy in November, after the election.

Trump had stated that coronavirus vaccines might be readily accessible by December during the traditional presidential pardon of a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump had this to say: "We give thanks for the vaccines and therapies that will soon end the pandemic." He also added that: "It's just-just such a tremendous feeling to know that they're coming, and they'll be coming probably starting next week, or shortly thereafter."

According to authorities, when the vaccination gets an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer are anticipated to be cleared for United States dispersion. It is assumed that front line healthcare personnel and several high-risk individuals will acquire the vaccine first.

"While we cannot predict how long the FDA's review will take, the FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible," Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner stated in a comment on Friday.

Trump to continue to fight election results

On Monday, the movement of President Donald Trump decided to take its fight to prevent Pennsylvania from accrediting its results of the election to a federal appeals court, even though his government approved to let federal agencies make preparations for the shift to the administration of Joe Biden.

Trump's attorneys pursued the postponement to grant them as much chance to discover concrete evidence of a fraudulent electoral system as well as incorrect tallying of ballots. On Saturday, District Court Judge Matthew Brann decreed that they have not yet presented "compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption."

The movement for a restraining order from the Trump administration stated that Pennsylvania authorities "should have the burden of proving that the mail votes were legal."

That complaint called for preventing the inclusion of all "unauthorized votes" in the final counts. But it also offered an alternative to the Electoral College, which will officially name the 46th president of the nation, declaring the state's election returns "defective" and "providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors."

Theoretically, such a strategy might knock Biden off the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania and give them up to Trump.

MORE ON HNGN:

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.