On Monday, Republican Electors were not allowed to enter the State Capitol. They cited due to some explanations that prevented their entry.

When it came to casting votes for the electoral college, the GOP electors were disallowed to enter the state Michigan capitol in Lansing. It was in stark contrast to pro-DEMS, who were unhindered by the police.

According to sources, only those with appointments or if the representative was part of the Electoral College process were allowed official access. Legislators were citing threats of violence as the reason said by a Michigan State officer. Proof of it was a video of an officer hindering GOP electors; it is yet to be determined if their rights were violated as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, reported The Epoch Times.

The group said they were electors, a dozen representing the Republicans. But the officer said they aren't, and all the electors were there. On the DEMS electors to be noted.

The officer also said that the governor's staff advised all sixteen electors voting in the Electoral College. All were there, as the officer said.

A GOP elector, Meshawn Maddock, stated that the GOP electors were still able to give their choice for President Trump, certificates will be sent to Washington.

Marshawn Maddock said on Facebook that anyone replaced no DEMS electors. The GOP electors were with their DEMS counterparts, even if not allowed to enter the capitol.

Sources say that the Michigan Republican Party had not commented on a voicemail.

One person who should have weighed in is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, who did not comment on the Republican electors. Whitmer, as governor, has responsibility for most of the decisions made.

The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, didn't pick up the phone or return a request for comment.

So did the two-State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield of the Republicans, who had not offered comment on GOP electors' blocking.

The electors were robbed of their constitutional rights

The Thomas More Foundation's Amistad Project and its attorney, Ian Northon, stated that orders blocked the electors. They were stripped of doing their duty enshrined in the constitution.

Adding that the Michigan legislature complete the investigation to know who will be the electors is not governed by a rash bias.

Claims of voting irregularities that have been reported are under probe by the legislature.

Democrat elector cast their votes for Trump's opponent in this electoral contest. He also won by 54,000 votes that are contested and full of irregularities.

In the Electoral College system, the voters consider who they support but are choosing who the electors will be. With the controversy in the Michigan elections, the choice of electors will matter.

D-day will be on January 6, 2021, when Congress will add up all the electoral votes to decide who wins four years in the Oval Office.

Several states have certified the DEMS nominee as the most votes, but Republican electors on Monday gave their votes to Trump, who surpassed black and Latino voters.

By casting their votes, President Trump's lawsuits would be mooted. But another point is that Vice President Mike Pence, the Senate president, will decide on electors if upper and lower houses can't decide. Trump can still ger his four more years, but the DEMS need to hurdle more.

