More COVID-19 vaccines will be sent by Moderna when approval is given for its distribution. It will be given to priority cases that need it most.

Months ago, the Trump administration started to talk to a vaccine maker, and now, months later, many Americans might have their first shots soon.

Monday's news was big when Moderna announced 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines that will be used. If the Food and Drug Administration allows the vaccine maker to get authorization for emergency use, reported the Hill.

A process must be done before the vaccine can be given to people, hence getting the go signal for emergency use. Only the FDA can allow that.

According to a CNBC report, McKesson, a medical supply company, is set to get doses of the Moderna COVID cure. It will handle the packaging and distributing to 3,285 sites it will be sent to.

Gustave Perna was responsible for the distribution of Operation Warp Speed, which President Trump initiated as a response despite his detractors in government and media. Perna said part of the logistics would be handle by UPS and Fed-Ex to get the essential medicines' final locations.

Sources like CNBC mentioned that the emergency used of the vaccines would be finalized by Friday. It would be a week after Pfizer got the go signal for its vaccine. Both anti-coronavirus cocktails have the same way of treatment that is two doses and four weeks apart strictly.

Also read: Coronavirus Oxford Vaccine Effective in Monkeys to be Mass-Produced in India

Perna added the variable of how many doses will be available, including the plans for the first shipments of the medicines. November 15th is the earliest when planning and how many doses Pfizer can have ready by then-included in the logistics of the overall planning for distribution and how Pfizer will provide everything else.

Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed head, mentioned on Monday that about 20 million Americans would have the shots to boost their immunity to the coronavirus at the year's end. A grand target of 100 million doses will be administered by February 2021.

The Trump administration has had a rough time during the pandemic, but getting these vaccines is a game-changer at an earlier date. By contrast, without operation Warp Speed that beat expectations by so many months, it sped up the process.

One thing to note is that as much as everyone is planned to have access to the vaccine, the government realized it has to limit the dose. One reason is that the COVID cure supply needs to stabilize before disbursing everything in one go.

It assures a second dose of it for everyone; for example, it holds back some in December but letting January to February roll. It means the COVID-19 vaccines are enough and stabilize, and everyone can get a shot.

Several parts are needed for coronavirus vaccines to reach and achieve full production and distribution to have all the necessary supply, even a lower safety stock. Having Moderna and Pfizer as an option is better.

Related article: COVID-19 Cure: Oxford Vaccine Might Give People Protection for Unspecified Period

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.