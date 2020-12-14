Yesterday, December 13, the Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in Harlem, New York, held their Christmas Concert. It was their first community event since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Unfortunately, an armed citizen opened fire, and the suspect has been fatally shot by constabularies after.

In a Twitter thread and their website, the church stated that everyone associated with the church and those who were partaking in the Christmas caroling is safe.

The church wrote, "It is horrible that our choir's gift to New York City, a much-needed afternoon of song and unity, was cut short by this shocking act of violence. We will remain strong, together, and serve as a safe space for prayer, meditation, and celebration during the upcoming holiday season." They further expressed, "We are grateful to our first responders, and our prayers are with all those affected by this event."

According to authorities, there were no spectators hurt in the historic church incident. Several officers were being evaluated for tinnitus.

The horrible incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. at the Morningside Heights, as a man wearing a masked, carrying a pack bag shouted "Just kill me and fired multiple shots just outside the doors of the church after the caroling concert," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

Shea further added that a police officer nearby instantly responded along with a sergeant located at St. Luke's Hospital and community affairs detective who was in the range, firing a total of 15 shots at the gunman. One of the gunshots hit the gunman in the head, and he was immediately brought to the infirmary in critical condition, and later, he was pronounced dead.

Shea then praised the actions of his officers in the church incident, "I can tell you from the primary body camera - and again, this is quick - that we watched, you see three officers acting heroically, sergeant, detective, and police officer engaging an armed perpetrator, putting themselves in harm's way to pull people that are hiding behind these poles behind me caught in the crossfire." He further shared, "So, it is by the grace of God today that we don't have anyone struck."

Currently, authorities are investigating the motive behind the incident. Also, forces found a bag with a full can of gasoline, rope, wire, multiple knives, a bible, and tape. It is alleged to be owned by the perpetrator. The culprit's identity has not been released as authorities still wait for the fingerprint verification results.

NYPD intends to release the incident's body camera footage within the next 30 days, Shea further added.

Gale Brewer, Manhattan Borough President, confirmed the incident early Sunday, adding that she, her Chief of Staff Jessica Mates, and her press secretary were at the scene and were safe. "We don't have much information, but our gratitude goes out to first responders," she added.

In an interview, Ms. Mates shared that she heard the first shots as she and other visitors entered the church's gift shop after the event. Other visitors rushed inside the church after the shots began, she said, as St. John the Divine staff tried to keep everyone calm.

Shayoni Mitra, a concert attendee, tweeted that she was headed back home from the event when she saw people running away from the scene. She posted footage of the concert with the caption: "Cowards will not silence us. Hate cannot win."

