In connection to the Nice terror attack, which resulted in the death of three people in a church, a new suspect was taken into custody, as France continues to increase its security amid the tensions surrounding the cartoons depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

The new suspect is a 47-year-old man who allegedly has been in contact with the Tunisian attacker the night before the gruesome attack at the Notre Dame Basilica. Judicial officials stated that they were not yet authorized to give the name of the suspect publicly.

According to Global News, the second suspect was brought into questioning late on Thursday night.

The attacker, who was identified as Brahim Aouissaoui, sustained serious wounds after the police encounter and is now in the hospital in a life-threatening condition, according to authorities. French and Tunisian anti-terrorism prosecutors are still investigating the incident.

Based on reports, Aouissaoui entered the church at around 8:30 a.m. with a copy of the Koran, three knives, and two phones before the attack happened.

According to authorities, the suspect slit the throat of a 60-year-old woman, stabbed a 44-year-old woman, who was able to run away to a nearby bar but also ended up dead and also slit the throat of a 55-year-old man before beheading him.

French anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard stated that the victims were not chosen beforehand but were attacked solely because they were present at the church at that time.

Aouissaoui's mother, in an interview, said that she was even surprised that her son was in France, CBS reported.

She said that during a phone call, she asked her son what he was planning to do in France, but she did not receive any answer.

In addition, Aouissaoui's brother also stated that he informed his family that he would be sleeping in front of the church where the attack happened and even sent a picture of the cathedral to his family.

Family and friends of the assailant stated that Aouissaoui never showed signs of being a radical.

What was dubbed as the Nice terror attack was the third attack attributed to Muslim extremism in France in the past two months. One of the most disturbing incidents was the beheading of a French teacher in broad daylight after he showed caricatures of the prophet Muhammad to his pupils in a class.

Cartoons, caricatures, or mocking images of the prophet is considered one of the highest forms of blasphemy in the Islamic faith, Reuters reported.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, he has already ordered an increase in security in schools and religious sites by more than twice.

World leaders have also released statements condemning the Nice terror attack and the series of incidents in France related to the tension with the Islams that has already left a trail of dead bodies.

