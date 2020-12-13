The text of a $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan is slated to be released on Monday and would be split into two packages in a bid to win approval.

$908 Billion COVID-19 Bill

The highlights of the plan were made public on December 1. However, the authors are now planning to divide the measure into two separate proposals.

According to Sen. Joe Manchin, on Sunday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to introduce their $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill on Monday.

Manchin stated the bipartisan negotiators would introduce the bill he indicated with the purpose of an emergency measure to help the country tackle the first fiscal quarter of 2021 following a call on Saturday and another on Sunday to "finish things up."

By Monday night, the bipartisan team of Senators that set forth a $908 billion proposal for emergency COVID-19 relief will have a fully-fledged bill, and its implementation is another story.

According to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, "We're going to introduce a bill tomorrow night. What Leader [Mitch] McConnell decides to do, I don't have control over. I only can do what I can do," reported CNET.

Sen. Joe Manchin is adamant that the urgently necessitated bipartisan novel coronavirus relief bill would be finalized soon. Manchin remarked despite a tumultuous negotiation process, there has been progression, and he hopes the bill's text would be ready on Monday.

There is "no guarantee" Congress would pass the bill, according to one of the key negotiators.

According to Manchin, "We were on a call all day yesterday, we'll get on a call again this afternoon to finish things up. We'll have a bill produced for the American people tomorrow, $908 billion," reported Star Advertiser.

Also, according to Manchin, "It hasn't fallen apart -- we've been meeting day and night for the last month. We were on the call all day yesterday, we'll get on the call again this afternoon to finish things up. We'll have a bill produced for the American people tomorrow -- $908 billion," reported Fox News.

The West Virginia Democrat teased the bill during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" as numerous earlier plans to help grappling Americans that had stalled in Beltway gridlock.

He acknowledged that a number of Americans would be dubious that this bill will have a better fate than earlier iterations that were canceled out in Congress because of widespread refusal among both parties to provide an inch in their demands.

Manchin also noted that with a legislative package of this size, parts would not be agreed upon by many, but he said lawmakers must adjust for the good of the country. He underscored that the bill would simply address the needs of the United States for the first quarter of 2021.

The two highlights of the bill will involve a $748 billion proposal, including money for the unemployed, small businesses, and COVID-19 vaccine dissemination. The other one will include a number of key sticking points: $160 billion for state and local governments and liability protections for business.

Sen. Bill Cassidy hailed the bipartisan nature of the discussions while appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Related Article: Sen. McConnell: Compromise on Second Stimulus Check 'Within Reach'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.