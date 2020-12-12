President Donald Trump announced a "medical miracle" after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved a vaccine from pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for emergency use in efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Medical Miracle'

According to Donald Trump, "Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle. We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history." He added that the vaccine will save millions of lives and will end the pandemic once and for all, reported The Epoch Times.

On behalf of the American public, he expressed gratitude to the brilliant scientists, technicians, doctors, and workers who made the authorization possible.

Millions of shots of Pfizer's novel coronavirus vaccine are being shipped out throughout the United States. The first immunizations are scheduled to take place within 24 hours.

Trump added that the shot was "very safe" and has passed the safety gold standard.

The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the coronavirus vaccine produced by New York-based Pfizer and German-based BioNTech, which is the final regulatory obstacle.

The vaccine is the fastest created in history, but the process of working toward EUA has been systematic.

State governors are slated to decide who could be administered the vaccine first.

Trump expressed that his administration had provided an estimated $14 billion through Operation Warp Speed, an effort to trace the manufacturing and development of all of the top COVID-19 vaccine candidates in advance.

According to Trump, the first vaccine shot will be given in less than 24 hours. "The governors decide where the vaccines will go. We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line. God bless you, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the world," reported News Break.

Also Read: Thomas 'Tiny' Lister Jr. Dies at 62 After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

The United States is the first country in the globe to produce an effective and safe vaccine.

Regarding Operation Warp Speed, according to Trump, a nearly $2 billion investment in Pfizer was made to produce 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine with an option to produce 500 million additional doses. He was proud to declare that the vaccine will be free for all Americans.

Trump also tweeted with triumph that the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

Congress and the president have already implemented legislation that calls for the vaccines to be without charge for all Americans.

It has been almost one year since the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It has been a year of illness, fatalities, loneliness, lockdowns, and impacting lives in all areas, from social interactions to the way people die.

A trail of economic downfall resulted in hardships for people across the globe, reported Insurance News.

A similar amount of 2.9 million doses is to be held in reserve for those recipients' second dose.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are the first in line to receive the vaccines, which will have to be stockpiled at ultra-cold temperatures.

Related Article: UK Investigates Potential Allergic Reactions to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.