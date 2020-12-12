Not all TV shows are created equal; some series have been more successful than others, some we miss, and some we think we have wasted our time on. The studio ax does not have to mean the end of a show, as resurrected canceled TV shows prove.

For an avid viewer who has invested loads of time into a show, there are only a few things worse than a studio pulling the plug before the show has reached its conclusion. Numerous canceled TV shows have returned from the dead to fight another day, and some had become bigger than they were before they were canceled.

What is old is new again. It is the motto that Hollywood lives by for a couple of years now as the bringing of former beloved shows and films for a reboot or revival does not seem to be slowing down.

Viewers have witnessed a remarkable amount of TV shows either revived with the same cast or entirely re-imagined with a new cast along with newly added narratives to the original stories, reported Fame 10.

Here are shows that prove the value of reboots:

'Saved by the Bell'

"Saved by the Bell" was the face of early '90s NBC sitcom programming. The nostalgic favorite had its fair share of sequels, spin-offs, and TV movies, but Peacock's mapped out reboot takes it into another direction.

The series navigates a new group of students at Bayside High from upper- and working-class families who run counter to each other after the latter group is transferred to the school. It is part of a political PR action by California's current Governor, Zack Morris.

'Gilmore Girls'

The fast-talking, pop culture doused Gilmore Girls is slated to return to Netflix this year with four new, 90-minute episodes. Finally, the show will have a potentially satisfying ending.

The whole main cast will be back, including Lauren Graham (Lorelai), Kelly Bishop (Emily), Alexis Bledel (Rory), and Scott Patterson (Luke).

'Pretty Little Liars'

Get pumped as the show, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," will be taken charge by "Riverdale" producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. You can trust their experience in the teen thriller space.

"Set in the present day, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart, the new "Pretty Little" liars will center around a group of disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago," reported Variety.

'Dexter'

"Dexter" is back to his maniacal ways after Showtime ordered a new limited-series revival of the long-running thriller drama. Michael C. Hall, who played the lead character in the 2006-2013 series, is back along with showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Showtime has granted the series a 10-episode run scheduled to start production in early 2021. It has a tentative premiere date of autumn 2021.

