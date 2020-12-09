"The Queen's Gambit," courtesy of Netflix, does not sound all that compelling at its core: a show about chess. Even though chess is an elegant and complex game that requires mastery, it does not necessarily profile as the most watchable television concept.

What to Watch Next After 'The Queen's Gambit'?

The trending show was adapted from the novel by Walter Tevis. It has taken the world by storm as the most-watched limited series on Netflix, resulting in a chess-set sales surge.

The series stars lead characters Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Harry Melling as competitive chess rivals, reported Yahoo.

The chess prodigy named Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) rules the game in the 1960s, reported Apartment Therapy.

The Netflix show recently made history as the streaming service's most-watched scripted limited series in history.

You might have watched "The Queen's Gambit" for the brilliant, genius protagonist filled with ambition or for the sophisticated period production design (or both). There are other dramas worth checking out that reach the show's threshold.

1. 'Dave'

A show based on the life and career of novelty rapper Dave "Lil Dicky" Burd might not pique your interest at first glance. In the show, Burd plays a slightly fictionalized version of himself as he makes efforts to parlay his trending YouTube success into a tangible rap career.

Although inundated with his songs and fratboy humor, Dave (the character and the series) matures, becoming more interesting with every episode, and navigates through serious topics: racism, bullying, the pitfalls of celebrity life, and mental health, reported Brooklyn Vegan.

2. 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

This award-winning series is parallel to "The Queen's Gambit's" themes of women achieving big in a traditionally man's world in an era when it was not the norm.

The series' setting is in the 1950s. It narrates the story of the titular Maisel as her seemingly idyllic lifestyle comes down, falling apart around her. She then discovers she has the talent of being a comedian. Thus begins her journey to becoming one of the most prominent comedic talents of her time.

3. 'Call the Midwife'

If the era of "The Queen's Gambit" attracts you to the series, we recommend "Call the Midwife" as a couple of the earlier seasons are set around the same era as "The Queen's Gambit."

The remarkable British series explores the lives of midwives shortly after World War II and their daily highs and lows at work. This is a long binge of a series, featuring well north of 100 episodes to watch through.

4. 'Thoroughbreds'

This is the debut feature from writer/director Cory Finley starring Taylor-Joy as a privileged, driven, and verging-on-sociopathic prep school student who finds an unconventional friendship and catalyst in Olivia Cooke, a less-ambitious but purely emotionless young woman.

As their connection deepens and the semblance of polite humanity drop further, the pair conspire to murder Taylor-Joy's asshole stepfather with the unmindful assistance of a low-level, high-dreaming drug dealer played by Anton Yelchin.

