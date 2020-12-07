What are the best original shows made by Netflix? This depends on who you ask.

The inundation of excellent television available recently is almost intimidating. Streaming services like Netflix have jumped into the ring with their own fresh content, and suddenly, there are more options to mull over.

Netflix original series have come a long way since the platform established launching its own TV shows (like "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black"). Now, the streaming platform seems to drop a new TV series more or less every week, which is too much to handle. Whereas its library of other television shows may move and disappear during the months, Netflix originals are not going anywhere, reported Paste Magazine.

Which series deserve your precious time? Here is our list:

1. 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

This show quickly became one of the go-to Netflix classic comedies in its four seasons, showcasing the rapid-fire delicacy it earned from its "30 Rock" genes (The comedy series was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who previously collaborated on "30 Rock").

A catchy theme song helps. It is noteworthy that it has been nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy four times consecutively, among many other nominations, according to PC Mag.

2. 'Cheer'

Your perception or stereotypes regarding cheerleading will be proven wrong by this series. If your judging lens is full of clichés about mean girls and that it is a sport that does not qualify as a sport, "Cheer" will make you reconsider, according to Thrillist.

Focusing on the route to a national championship for the competitive Navarro College team, the series underscores the extremity of the sport itself and the emotional pull behind it for the teammates and coach that comprise the squad.

3. 'Never Have I Ever'

This smart-yet-sweet coming-of-age story is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will steal your heart as Devi, a high school sophomore dealing from the loss of her father the year before. She has big plans for a brave and vibrant future.

"Never Have I Ever" is culturally important and authentic as it serves as a critical step in on-screen representation.

4. 'The Queen's Gambit'

With positive reviews from critics, "The Queen's Gambit" is the best-rated Netflix show of this year. It was reportedly the best chess-related series to grace the screen. Critics lauded the show's lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy for her enchanting performance and also praised the show's engaging and fulfilling seven-episode run.

The series has excellent pacing and an affirming sense of itself that is spellbinding.

5. Selena

In the first season of this family-friendly show, the incredible rise of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla is delicately traced from childhood to adulthood. The series underscores Selena's homegrown rise to massive stardom and depicts her early years in the family band, Selena Y Los Dinos, and her ardent desire to transition into English pop music.

The series was produced by the late singer's older sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

