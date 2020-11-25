The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year, and she has described the grief that the tragedy caused her and Prince Harry in an article that was written for The New York Times.

Markle's miscarriage

The Duchess has said that she lost her second child after feeling a sharp cramp while changing her son Archie's diaper. The incident happened in July.

Markle also revealed that she fell ill at home in Los Angeles before she went to the hospital. She tearfully described herself watching her husband Prince Harry's heart break while grieving the loss of their unborn baby.

Markle wrote in The New York Times that after she changed Archie's diaper, she felt a sharp cramp. She dropped to the floor with him in her arms, humming a lullaby to keep them both calm.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Shuts Down Prince Harry 'Aging' Comment in Video Call

In the article called "The Losses We Share," Markle said that she knew as she clutched her firstborn child that she was losing her second.

Hours later, she laid in a hospital bed, holding Prince Harry's hand. She felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both of their tears. Markle added that losing a child means carrying almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

It is not reported how pregnant Meghan was when she lost the baby, but most women suffer miscarriages in the first 12 weeks according to Healthline.

Buckingham Palace is understood to have known about the tragedy for several months while The Daily Beast claims royal officials were also briefed about the article in advance.

Katie Nicholl, the royal editor of Vanity Fair, said that the royal family was very supportive about it. They were also aware of what had happened. Prince Harry was in constant touch with them over the summer, and they knew what they were going through.

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told the BBC that Markle is currently in good health and that the couple took time to process what happened in July and, having come it appreciate how common miscarriage is, and they wanted to talk about it.

Markle on this year's events

The Duchess said that there had been breaking points for the world in 2020, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, the harsh lockdown, and the Black Lives Matter protests that were sparked by the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in the United States.

Markle wrote that polarization, together with the social isolation required to fight this pandemic, has left people feeling more alone than ever.

Now, Markle said that her miscarriage had happened on a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day. She said she had woken up, fed the dogs, folded Archie's clothes, tidied up his crayons before getting her son from his crib.

The Duchess said that she had written the article for The New York Times about her own loss to encourage others to talk about their loss as the subject is still considered taboo.

Related Article: Fact Check: Tabloid Says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Relationship Over?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.