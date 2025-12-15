Blue Jays Should Pivot from Kyle Tucker to Cody Bellinger to Strengthen Lineup: Here's Why

The Toronto Blue Jays are making quite the splash this offseason, proving they are ready to spend big to bolster the roster. With general manager Ross Atkins and team ownership opening up the checkbook, the Blue Jays have signaled their commitment to contending in the American League East.

Aggressive moves started with a seven-year contract for Dylan Cease and continued with lucrative deals for Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers.

Why Bellinger Offers More Value than Tucker

Now, attention turns to the offensive side of the ball, and speculation has largely focused on a potential reunion with Bo Bichette and a push for elite outfield talent.

While Kyle Tucker has dominated headlines as the top free-agent outfielder, it might be wiser for Toronto to take its efforts toward New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger, keeping a star within the division and strengthening the Blue Jays' AL East dominance.

While this doesn't necessarily help when trying to find a starting pitcher, several things make Cody Bellinger a more practical and strategic signing than Kyle Tucker, per Sports Illustrated.

First and foremost, the cost and length of the contract are a big factor. Tucker is going to be commanding a 10-year deal worth at least $350 million; meanwhile, Bellinger, two years older at 30, may cost under $200 million with shorter contract terms. This allows Toronto to acquire elite talent without overcommitting for a decade.

Beyond finances, Bellinger offers immediate strategic benefits. Signing him would weaken the division-rival Yankees, a team the Blue Jays narrowly outpaced to take the division last September.

Removing Cody Bellinger from New York not only empowers Toronto but also disproportionately harms the competitiveness of a key rival.

Bellinger's Fit in Toronto's Lineup

On the field, Bellinger might be an even better match than Tucker. Whereas Tucker is known as a five-tool player, his defensive metrics have steadily declined in recent years.

Bellinger, in contrast, slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI in 152 games this past season, generating a bWAR of 5.1, making him one of the most valuable outfielders in baseball today.

By comparison, Tucker had an MVP-caliber first half of the season but faded late and has been hurt each of the past couple of seasons. There is more risk in committing long-term to Tucker. A shorter-term deal for Bellinger offers a more affordable option with defensive reliability and proven offensive production.

Hurting an Opponent While Benefiting the Jays

In targeting Cody Bellinger, Toronto shores up the outfield depth while striking at a direct AL East foe. This dual benefit enhances Toronto's chances of sustained division dominance while minimizing financial risk.

For the Blue Jays, the call becomes clear: forget the pursuit of Tucker and go all guns ablaze for Bellinger. In addition to a short-term contract, better defense, and greater consistency in producing, Bellinger might just become that foundational block the Blue Jays need to stay in the championship race both now and in the near future.

Toronto is also interested in signing more international players, including Tatsuya Imai, Munetaka Murakami, and Kazuma Okamoto.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com