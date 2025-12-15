Tech

X for iOS Launches Widgets Five Years Since They Were First Teased—Here's What They Brings

These widgets are five years in the making.

X for iOS has rolled out the latest feature for users, and it is the arrival of Widgets for the home screen and lock screen, which were first teased by the company five years ago.

X for iOS Finally Rolls Out Widgets Feature

The official X account shared a new announcement which formally introduces the arrival of Widgets for the iOS version of the app that allows users to access the top content directly on their home or lock screens.

Widgets have helped iOS users by providing a direct and quick way to access their favorite apps right on the home and lock screens, and this same experience is now present for the X platform.

According to the company, users may access the top news, shortcuts, and notifications directly from their home or lock screens, giving them the feature they have long asked for from social media.

It is important to note that the Twitter for Android app has already added Widgets as early as 2010, the same time that the company launched the smartphone app for the Android ecosystem.

X's Widgets: Five Years In the Making

According to 9to5Mac's report, X/Twitter previously announced the Widgets for their iOS app version via the WWDC 2020 event.

The report claimed that despite this product featured on the iOS 14 showcase via Apple's Keynote, the Widgets feature of the then-Twitter platform never translated into the real deal.

The company did not address the absence of the Widgets feature since then, and five years already passed until it was mentioned again by the company.

The X for iOS Widgets features various options available for the home and lock screens of either the iPhone or iPad app versions.

First, the Home Screen widget for the X app only features the "Explore" collection, which delivers the "X News Highlight" that details the top trending posts on X.

Next, the Lock Screen receives four different widgets for users to choose from, and this includes "X Notifications," "X Messages," "Grok Chat," and "Grok Voice."

