NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones Gaining Interest From Various Teams

The New Orleans Pelicans badly need help this season, and their 4-22 record speaks a lot. Although they are one of the teams with the highest potential, they cannot translate their games into wins if no one wants to step up as the leader.

Currently, two players from the New Orleans Pelicans are under the spotlight: Trey Murphy III and Herbert Jones. Apparently, they already have primary suitors, according to sources.

Trey Murphy III Comes Out As A Top Trading Target

Trey Murphy III has quietly improved this season, morphing into one of the most sought-after 3-and-D forwards in the NBA. With his 6-8 frame and elite athleticism, he checks all boxes that an NBA contender wants in a 3-and-D man.

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, one team that has been interested in Murphy all along is the Golden State Warriors. The need for Murphy in the Warriors' roster is evident. Murphy is shooting 38 percent from three, with a career-high average of 21.2 points per game, along with an average of 6.4 rebounds per night.

With a Warriors roster featuring Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, Murphy can be an excellent third man on a team. As a third potent force without being a heavy-minute player, Murphy can be a perfect addition to a team trying to make another deep playoff run.

Lakers Focus on Herbert Jones for Defensive Strengthening

Although Murphy is taking center stage in conversations about offense, Herbert Jones is making head-turning appearances on defense. As per a report from Dan Woike of The Athletic, rival executives associate Jones with an interest in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jones, a 6-foot-7 defender, can protect all five positions, being named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team just two years ago. His skill set will immediately improve the main problem of this team: his perimeter defense.

However, there is a snag in this trade, per BBallRumors. Jones will not be available for trade before January 14 because of a contract extension. After this date, it will be very tough for the Lakers. As Woike states, the Lakers do not have draft picks to trade to convince New Orleans to let them have this good defender.

Pelicans Have Upper Hand Regardless Of Record

Although New Orleans may be going through a tough time in their standings, their front office is in complete control. Murphy and Jones are both very young players in their team, are under contract, and are very much in demand in the NBA.

The Pelicans do not have a reason to push for a trade if it does not bring a dramatic change to their future plans.

