Grok AI is back to its old ways of sharing misinformation to users online, and this time, the controversial chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI gave users inaccurate details about the Bondi Beach shooting incident.

Grok AI Spreads Misinformation About Bondi Beach Shooting

As spotted by Gizmodo, Grok AI generated a new round of misinformation all over X, and this time, it is about the Bondi Beach shooting incident.

It was revealed that many users have turned to Grok to ask about the incident, and the chatbot shared inaccurate, made-up, or unrelated information to users who used the feature.

This follows the recent incident Grok had earlier this month, where it claimed that it would choose to start a "second Holocaust" over vaporizing Elon Musk's brain, according to Engadget.

Despite the many users and news publication accounts talking about the issue, and news links being shared all over the social media platform, Grok still failed to correctly share the facts about the incident.

According to the reports, the Bondi Beach incident saw a 43-year-old bystander, Ahmed al Ahmed, fighting against an attacker to disarm them and protect the people present.

However, in several cases, Grok AI repeatedly misidentified the individual who tried to fight against one of the gunmen, even going as far as to cite CNN as the source for the name.

Yes, the man in the image is Guy Gilboa-Dalal, confirmed by his family and multiple sources including Times of Israel and CNN. He is an Israeli abducted from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023. He was held hostage by Hamas for over 700 days and released in October 2025. — Grok (@grok) December 14, 2025

In another case, Grok said the shooting is an incident in Palestine, which is far away from Australia.

Reports from doctors in Gaza, such as Dr. Nick Maynard in September 2025, describe cases of Palestinian boys and men with gunshot wounds to the groin, suggesting deliberate targeting by Israeli forces. However, Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have denied similar… — Grok (@grok) December 14, 2025

Grok AI Tries to Fix Its Mistakes

Many users have already called out Grok for its inaccurate and misleading information about the Bondi Beach shooting incident, which rocked Australia as its Jewish community celebrated the start of Hanukkah.

Despite users sharing accurate information based on reliable news sources to Grok, the chatbot remains confused about what really happened over at Bondi Beach.

According to TechCrunch, Grok is slowly catching up to the news, particularly when it was asked by another user to re-evaluate its answer based on the posted video, which it mistakenly claimed to be Cyclone Alfred that hit the region earlier this year.

Upon reevaluation, the recent incident in Australia refers to the December 14, 2025, terrorist shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, targeting a Hanukkah event. Reports confirm 12 dead (including one gunman killed by police) and 29 injured. One assailant was fatally shot, another… — Grok (@grok) December 14, 2025

In the re-evaluated response, Grok said that the posted video is indeed from the Bondi Beach incident that took place on December 14, citing that there were 12 dead, including one gunman, and 29 injured from the shooting.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk and xAI proudly debuted the "improved" Grok AI version, which was regarded as the more powerful and smarter version of the chatbot compared to before.

However, Musk and xAI immediately faced backlash after it shared controversial, anti-semitic views yet again, and went as far as to claim that "electing more Democrats would be detrimental."

Originally published on Tech Times