After the launch of the first robotic spacecraft sent by China to the moon that is lauded as a success, their robotic spacecraft is the first foray of Beijing that will prove interesting for many.

Wenchang, China, the flight of the first robotic spacecraft leave the limits of earth's gravity. Its mission is to travel to the moon to bring home lunar material. It was the last mission in the 70s that ended any lunar missions. For China, this is the beginning of space exploration.

Sitting atop a giant booster rocket the Long March-5, China's largest rockets as the main space vehicle into the atmosphere. It went up at Beijing time (2030 GMT on Monday) at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan Island. The Chang'e-5 spacecraft is on its way to the moon.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) stated the successful launch from the space center took 37-minutes flying up when it had reached the right point to rocket off into the moon's direction.

Chang' e-5s mission is to reach the moon via pre-entered coordinates and the moon probe lands via AI to collect samples of the moon surface. It will test the technology of China and if complex missions in space are successful, reported OANN.

Images of the launch were shown live by the Chinese State broadcaster CCTV. Images of the CNSA staff applauding and cheering as the Long March-5 took off into the night sky, noted US News. They would be only the third country along with the USA, Russia.

Touching orbit around the moon, the lunar prone will send a two-stage vehicle. It will be lander and ascender. The landing will be in 8 days when the mission starts, said Pei Zhaoyu as mission spokesperson. Once landed the probe will be on the moon's surface for two days. The entire mission cycle will be 23 days.

While on the lunar landscape, the lander is set to drill for deep samples. After this step, scooping will be done by a robotic arm to collect and secure the sample. This sample will be transferred to the ascender unit that came down with it. Once the ascender lifts off with the sample secured, it will connect to the orbiting module in the moon's orbit.

After all the landing, collection, and reconnecting to the main module, lastly is the voyage back earth guides by Artificial intelligence. Once the Chang' e-5 module reaches earth orbit and re-entry programmed to land in Inner Mongolia (China).

Quoting Pei of the Chinese space agency, "The biggest challenges are the sampling work on the lunar surface, take-off from the lunar surface, rendezvous, and docking in the lunar orbit, as well as high-speed re-entry to Earth."

The first robotic spacecraft 'Chang' e-5 is only the first of many missions that China undertakes in space.

